Bank of Botetourt posts strong first quarter financial results

News provided by

Bank of Botetourt

Apr 26, 2019, 07:27 ET

BUCHANAN, Va., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today its unaudited financial results for the quarter-ended March 31, 2019. The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,154,000 or $0.67 per basic share in the first quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,112,000 or $0.78 per share, for the same period last year.

Book value was $27.54 at March 31, 2019 as compared to $25.05 one year prior. As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.16 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.64 per share annualized which is payable on May 17, 2019 to shareholders of record May 10, 2019.

President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated "Our 2019 performance is off to a great start.  Strong loan and deposit growth has helped the Bank surpass our first quarter budget expectations."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $1,154,000 compared to $1,112,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $42,000 or 3.8%.  Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased $0.11 from $0.78 at March 31, 2018 to $0.67 at March 31, 2019 as a result of the capital stock raise in December 2018 whereby 275,000 additional shares of common stock were issued.  The increase in net income is primarily due to higher total interest income.  The Bank has realized continued strong loan demand in 2019 as gross loans increased 2.9%. Interest and fees on loans at March 31, 2019 increased $721,000 over the same three month time period of 2018.

Interest expense increased from $680,000 at March 31, 2018 to $1,025,000 at March 31, 2019.  During the first three months of 2019, interest bearing deposits grew 5.7%.  The higher interest expense is a result of both an increase in rate and volume on interest-bearing deposits.

The provision for loan losses was $195,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to $55,000 for March 31, 2018. The increase in the provision is due to the overall growth in the loan portfolio. Net charge-offs were $22,000 at March 31, 2019 as compared to recoveries exceeding charge-offs by 23,000 at March 31, 2018.

Noninterest income decreased by $123,000, or 15.5%, to $673,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $796,000 for same time period of 2018.  The decrease is attributable primarily to a one-time nonrecurring transaction in the first quarter of 2018 that did not repeat in 2019.  The transaction was proceeds from an insurance claim related to a loan in our portfolio for $108,000. Services charges on deposit accounts decreased $7,000 when comparing March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2018.

Noninterest expense decreased $81,000 from $3,135,000 at March 31, 2018 to $3,054,000 at March 31, 2019.  The decrease is primarily related to a decrease in salary and employee benefits partially offset by an increase in premise and fixed asset expense.

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $287,000 compared to $111,000 one year prior. There was a one-time nonrecurring tax adjustment of $116,000 occurring in the first quarter of 2018 which reduced the tax accrual and thereby lowered first quarter 2018 tax expense by the same amount. Adjusting for the non-recurring event, income tax expense increased slightly due to more revenue.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2019 total assets amounted to $457,731,000, an increase of 5.0% above total assets at December 31, 2018 of $435,765,000, an increase of $21,966,000. Total net loans increased $11,135,000 or 2.9% from $380,404,000 at December 31, 2018 to $391,539,000 at March 31, 2019. Total deposits at December 31, 2018 amounted to $386,324,000, compared to $406,320,000 at March 31, 2019, an increase of 5.2% or $19,996,000. The increase in deposits organically funded the loan demand without reliance on borrowed funds.

Stockholders' equity totaled $47,241,000 at March 31, 2019 compared to $46,265,000 at December 31, 2018. The $976,000 increase during the period is net income for 2019, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, partially offset by accumulated other comprehensive loss and dividends paid.

Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties decreased from $5.1 million at December 31, 2018 to $4.6 million at March 31, 2019.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $1.3 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $1.7 million at March 31, 2019. The increase is related to the addition of one impaired loan in the 1-4 family owner occupied loan category.  Loss exposure on impaired loans at both December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019 were $4,000, respectively, after obtaining current appraisals on collateral securing a significant number of impaired loans in the portfolio and estimating selling costs based on historical experience.

The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers.  In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate.  Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At March 31, 2019, troubled debt restructurings totaled $1.2 million, and were spread among various loan categories. No new TDRs have been identified in 2019.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt continues to be a Well Capitalized institution and exceed the BASEL III capital requirements.  As of March 31, Bank of Botetourt reported tier 1 leverage capital of 10.81% and total capital of 14.12%. Both common equity tier 1 and tier 1 capital ratios were 13.14%.

Strategic Initiatives

Bank of Botetourt's construction to expand and relocate its limited service office at 3214 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA to a standalone full-service office located at 3232 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA is nearing completion.  The Bank previously received regulatory approval and the new Cave Spring office will be 2,660 square feet and include an ATM with deposit capabilities and will continue housing the Bank's mortgage company, Virginia Mountain Mortgage. The grand opening celebration is scheduled for June 7, 2019. 

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates twelve retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia.  Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt

Balance Sheets

March 31, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018 (audited)



(unaudited)

(audited)

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018




Assets






Cash and due from banks                                                

$

8,599,000

$

7,386,000

Interest-bearing deposits with banks                                              

15,746,000

5,784,000

Federal funds sold                                                               

156,000

486,000

              Total cash and cash equivalents                                                         

24,501,000

13,656,000

Investment securities available for sale                                                                               

15,872,000

16,061,000

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,567,000 at




   March 31, 2019 and $3,393,000 at December 31, 2018 

391,539,000

380,404,000

Loans held for sale                                                    

-

317,000

Premises and fixed assets, net                                     

12,401,000

11,901,000

Other real estate owned                                  

3,773,000

4,231,000

Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries                                                                         

1,784,000

1,670,000

Other assets

7,861,000

7,525,000

              Total assets

$

457,731,000

$

435,765,000




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Liabilities




Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

44,240,000

$

43,620,000

Interest-bearing deposits

362,080,000

342,704,000

              Total deposits

406,320,000

386,324,000




Other liabilities

4,170,000

3,176,000

              Total liabilities

410,490,000

389,500,000




Commitments and contingencies

-

-




Stockholders' equity




Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares
   authorized; 1,433,238 and 1,431,764 issued and
   outstanding at March 31, 2018 and at December 31, 2017,
   respectively  

2,573,000

2,571,000

Additional paid-in capital                 

11,216,000

11,168,000

Retained earnings                

34,257,000

33,315,000

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(805,000)

(789,000)

              Total stockholders' equity

47,241,000

46,265,000

              Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

457,731,000

$

435,765,000

Bank of Botetourt

Income Statement

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)



Three Months Ended
March 31,

2019

2018

Interest income


    Loans and fees on loans

$

4,891,000

$

4,170,000

    Investment securities:




        U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies      

47,000

49,000

        All other securities                                         

43,000

46,000

    Due from depository institutions                         

59,000

31,000

    Federal Funds Sold                                             

2,000

1,000

                Total interest income                                

5,042,000

4,297,000








Interest expense




    Deposits 

1,025,000

665,000

    Federal funds purchased 

-

2,000

    Other borrowings 

-

13,000

                Total interest expense  

1,025,000

680,000

                Net interest income   

4,017,000

3,617,000




Provision for loan losses 

195,000

55,000

                Net interest income after provision for loan losses  

3,822,000

3,617,000




Noninterest income


    Service charges on deposit accounts                   

154,000

161,000

    Securities brokerage and annuities        

24,000

12,000

    Other income, net of gains (losses)             

495,000

623,000

                Total noninterest income                 

673,000

796,000




Noninterest expense     


    Salaries and employee benefits

1,519,000

1,583,000

    Premises and fixed assets expense   

342,000

311,000

    Other expense          

1,193,000

1,241,000

                Total noninterest expense            

3,054,000

3,135,000

                Income before income taxes    

1,441,000

1,223,000




Income tax expense      

287,000

111,000

                Net income    

$

1,154,000

$

1,112,000




Basic earnings per share              

$

0.67

$

0.78

Diluted earnings per share        

$

0.67

$

0.78

Dividends declared per share     

$

0.16

$

0.15

Basic weighted average shares outstanding   

1,714,416

1,432,354

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding    

1,714,416

1,432,354

   

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

Related Links

http://www.bankofbotetourt.com

Also from this source

Bank of Botetourt Appoints Conte to the Board of Directors...

Bank of Botetourt sets record earnings in 2018; Board votes to...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Bank of Botetourt posts strong first quarter financial results

News provided by

Bank of Botetourt

Apr 26, 2019, 07:27 ET