Bank of Botetourt Records Profitable 2022; Board Votes to Pay Preferred Dividend and Increase Common Dividend

BUCHANAN, Va., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months-ended December 31, 2022. The Bank produced net income amounting to $2,191,000 or $1.13 per basic share in the fourth quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,501,000 or $0.77 per share, for the same period last year. For the twelve months-ended December 31, 2022 the Bank produced net income amounting to $7,805,000 or $4.04 per basic share. This amount compares to net income of $6,879,000 or $3.58 per share, for the same period last year.

At December 31, 2022, select financial information and key highlights include:

Return on average assets of 1.10%

Return on average equity of 12.99%

Book value of $32.48

Total deposit growth of 7.8%

Total asset growth of 7.8%

Total loan growth of 13.2%

Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 10.32%

Strong liquidity position

Net interest margin of 3.67% at December 31, 2022 compared to 2.98% one year prior.

As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on February 9, 2023 to preferred shareholders of record February 2, 2023. The Board voted to increase the quarterly common dividend from $0.185 to $0.1925 per share, or $0.77 per share annualized which is payable on February 17, 2023 to common shareholders of record February 13, 2023. President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated, "We are gratified by the exceptional financial performance of our Bank during 2022. We were able to successfully meet business objectives that we established for 2022, especially increasing shareholder value."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $2,191,000 compared to $1,501,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $690,000 or 46.0%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.36 from $0.77 at December 31, 2021 to $1.13 at December 31, 2022. The increase in net income is primarily due to $1,234,000 increase in investment income, $834,000 increase in loans and fees on loans, partially offset by a $444,000 increase in deposit interest expense and a $355,000 increase in the provision for loan loss.

The provision for loan losses was $585,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $230,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in bad debt expense is due to an increase in the historical loss factor on loans and inflationary concerns in the economy. In determining the estimated allowance, the Bank considered national and local unemployment trends, market conditions, and customer requests for payment deferrals. Net charge-offs were $498,000 at December 31, 2022 as compared to $(11,000) at December 31, 2021, whereby recoveries exceeded charge-offs.

Interest and fees on loans at December 31, 2022 increased $834,000 over the same three month time period of 2021 primarily due to increased loan growth, partially offset by a $169,000 decrease in PPP loan servicing fees. Interest expense increased by $430,000 from $492,000 at December 31, 2021 to $922,000 at December 31, 2022. The higher interest expense is a result of higher interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits over the same time period of 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $149,000, or 9.76%, to $1,378,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $1,527,000 for same time period of 2021. The decrease is attributable primarily to $170,000 decrease in mortgage origination fees for the fourth quarter compared to the same time period of 2021, partially offset by a $84,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest expense increased $237,000 from $4,469,000 at December 31, 2021 to $4,706,000 at December 31, 2022. The increase is primarily due to an increase in equipment related expenses of $82,000, an increase in fees for outside services of $75,000, and an increase in ATM and debit card fees of $40,000.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $511,000 compared to $301,000 one year prior. The increase in tax expense is due to higher revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2022 total consolidated assets amounted to $713,718,000, an increase of 7.8% above total assets at December 31, 2021 of $662,230,000, an increase of $51,488,000. Total net loans increased $56,263,000 or 13.2% from $425,899,000 at December 31, 2021 to $482,162,000 at December 31, 2022. Total deposits at December 31, 2021 amounted to $597,122,000, compared to $643,923,000 at December 31, 2022, an increase of 7.8% or $46,801,000. The increase in deposits is attributable to organic growth.

Stockholders' equity totaled $66,393,000 at December 31, 2022 compared to $59,137,000 at December 31, 2021. The $7,256,000 increase during the period is primarily due net income for 2022, the successful results of a Series A Preferred Stock Rights Offering which resulted in net proceeds of $6,642,261, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, and offset by the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties decreased by $811,000 from $1,757,000 at December 31, 2021 to $946,000 at December 31, 2022. The decrease is attributable to the charge-off of two commercial real estate loans and the charge-off of one unsecured loan, offset by the addition of two residential loans, one residential revolving loan, one residential lot loan and one unsecured loan. No foreclosed properties remained at December 31, 2022. Nonaccrual loans were $946,000 at December 31, 2022 compared to $1,730,000 at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $784,000.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $1,616,000 December 31, 2022 compared to $2,915,000 at December 31, 2021. Loss exposure on impaired loans decreased from $204,000 at December 31, 2021 to $63,000 at December 31, 2022. The decrease is attributable to the charge-off of one consumer loan with a specific reserve of $198,000, offset by the addition of a specific reserve of $57,000 for the aforementioned additions to nonaccrual loans.

The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers. In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate. Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At December 31, 2022, troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $914,000 and were spread among various loan categories. No new TDRs have been identified in 2022.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of December 31, 2022 Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.32% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 9.14% on December 31, 2021.

In November 2022, Bank of Botetourt issued 243,659 shares of its noncumulative, convertible, perpetual preferred stock at a price of $28.00 per share and resulted in net proceeds of $6,642,261. The Bank intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes which may include increasing its capital position, supporting future growth such as branching and infrastructure, and funding loan demand.

Paycheck Protection Program

Bank of Botetourt was a participant in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Both rounds of PPP lending totaled $48.16 million with all receiving forgiveness from the SBA through December 31, 2022. As a result, no PPP loans and no deferred loan servicing fees remain on the balance sheet at December 31, 2022. The Bank recognized $460,000 in PPP revenue during 2022.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (audited)





(unaudited)

(audited)



December 31

December 31



2022

2021 Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$ 8,987,000

$ 6,988,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

91,418,000

135,690,000 Federal funds sold

523,000

445,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

100,928,000

143,123,000 Time deposits with banks

250,000

250,000 Investment debt and equity securities held-to-maturity

9,950,000

8,950,000 Investment securities available for sale

92,552,000

57,529,000 Restricted equity securities

412,000

561,000 Loans held for sale

177,000

409,000 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,686,000 at

482,162,000

425,899,000 December 31, 2021 and $5,674,000 at December 31, 2020







Property and equipment, net

14,063,000

14,369,000 Bank owned life insurance

4,313,000

4,401,000 Accrued income

1,828,000

1,372,000 Foreclosed assets

-

27,000 Other assets

7,083,000

5,340,000 Total assets

713,718,000

662,230,000









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Liabilities







Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 169,162,000

$ 84,086,000 Interest-bearing deposits

474,761,000

513,036,000 Total deposits

643,923,000

597,122,000









Other Borrowings

-

3,000,000 Accrued interest payable

324,000

197,000 Other liabilities

3,078,000

2,774,000 Total liabilities

647,325,000

603,093,000









Commitments and contingencies

-

-









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 325,000 shares authorized







non-cumulative perpetual; 243,659 and 0 issued and







outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

244,000

- Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares







authorized; 1,940,879 and 1,921,995 issued and







outstanding at December 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021,







respectively

2,911,000

2,883,000 Additional paid-in capital

23,655,000

16,779,000 Retained earnings

47,681,000

41,304,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,098,000)

(1,829,000) Total stockholders' equity

66,393,000

59,137,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

713,718,000

662,230,000

Bank of Botetourt

Income Statement

For the twelve months ended and three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)

















Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

December 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income













Loans and fees on loans $ 22,031,000

$ 21,724,000

$ 6,028,000

$ 5,194,000 Federal Funds Sold 5,000

-

3,000

- Investment securities:













Taxable 1,549,000

560,000

456,000

212,000 Exempt from federal income tax 124,000

-

42,000

- Dividend income 19,000

23,000

5,000

5,000 Deposits with banks 2,039,000

164,000

1,003,000

55,000 Total Interest income 25,767,000

22,471,000

7,537,000

5,466,000















Interest expense













Deposits 2,292,000

2,556,000

922,000

478,000 Other borrowings 20,000

69,000

-

14,000 Total Interest expense 2,312,000

2,625,000

922,000

492,000 Net Interest Income 23,455,000

19,846,000

6,615,000

4,974,000















Provision for loan losses 1,510,000

425,000

585,000

230,000 Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses 21,945,000

19,421,000

6,030,000

4,744,000















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts 987,000

713,000

288,000

204,000 ATM and debit card 1,711,000

1,605,000

442,000

418,000 Other service charges and fees 682,000

494,000

182,000

126,000 Mortgage origination fees 392,000

1,148,000

47,000

217,000 Other income 1,339,000

1,354,000

419,000

562,000 Total noninterest income 5,111,000

5,314,000

1,378,000

1,527,000















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits 8,032,000

7,276,000

2,274,000

2,255,000 Occupancy 983,000

867,000

193,000

196,000 Equipment 883,000

817,000

305,000

223,000 Foreclosed assets, net (66,000)

702,000

6,000

39,000 Outside services 2,070,000

1,838,000

570,000

495,000 FDIC insurance premiums and assessment 341,000

332,000

95,000

98,000 ATM and debit card 1,108,000

957,000

316,000

276,000 Franchise tax 496,000

437,000

130,000

112,000 Telephone and communication 292,000

263,000

75,000

70,000 Other professional fees 210,000

235,000

52,000

68,000 Marketing 772,000

618,000

197,000

172,000 Other operating expenses 2,140,000

1,826,000

493,000

465,000 Total noninterest expense 17,261,000

16,168,000

4,706,000

4,469,000 Income before income taxes 9,795,000

8,567,000

2,702,000

1,802,000















Income tax expense 1,990,000

1,688,000

511,000

301,000 Net income $ 7,805,000

$ 6,879,000

$ 2,191,000

$ 1,501,000















Basic earnings per share $ 4.04

$ 3.58

$ 1.13

$ 0.77 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.04

$ 3.58

$ 1.13

$ 0.77 Dividends declared per share $ 0.74

$ 0.72

$ 0.185

$ 0.180 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,932,448

1,921,203

1,939,403

1,952,076 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,932,448

1,921,203

1,939,403

1,952,076

















