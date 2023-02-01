Bank of Botetourt Records Profitable 2022; Board Votes to Pay Preferred Dividend and Increase Common Dividend

BUCHANAN, Va., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months-ended December 31, 2022. The Bank produced net income amounting to $2,191,000 or $1.13 per basic share in the fourth quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,501,000 or $0.77 per share, for the same period last year.  For the twelve months-ended December 31, 2022 the Bank produced net income amounting to $7,805,000 or $4.04 per basic share. This amount compares to net income of $6,879,000 or $3.58 per share, for the same period last year. 

At December 31, 2022, select financial information and key highlights include:

  • Return on average assets of 1.10%
  • Return on average equity of 12.99%
  • Book value of $32.48
  • Total deposit growth of 7.8%
  • Total asset growth of 7.8%
  • Total loan growth of 13.2%
  • Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 10.32%
  • Strong liquidity position
  • Net interest margin of 3.67% at December 31, 2022 compared to 2.98% one year prior.

As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on February 9, 2023 to preferred shareholders of record February 2, 2023. The Board voted to increase the quarterly common dividend from $0.185 to $0.1925 per share, or $0.77 per share annualized which is payable on February 17, 2023 to common shareholders of record February 13, 2023. President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated, "We are gratified by the exceptional financial performance of our Bank during 2022. We were able to successfully meet business objectives that we established for 2022, especially increasing shareholder value." 

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $2,191,000 compared to $1,501,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $690,000 or 46.0%.  Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.36 from $0.77 at December 31, 2021 to $1.13 at December 31, 2022.  The increase in net income is primarily due to $1,234,000 increase in investment income, $834,000 increase in loans and fees on loans, partially offset by a $444,000 increase in deposit interest expense and a $355,000 increase in the provision for loan loss.

The provision for loan losses was $585,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $230,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in bad debt expense is due to an increase in the historical loss factor on loans and inflationary concerns in the economy. In determining the estimated allowance, the Bank considered national and local unemployment trends, market conditions, and customer requests for payment deferrals.  Net charge-offs were $498,000 at December 31, 2022 as compared to $(11,000) at December 31, 2021, whereby recoveries exceeded charge-offs.

Interest and fees on loans at December 31, 2022 increased $834,000 over the same three month time period of 2021 primarily due to increased loan growth, partially offset by a $169,000 decrease in PPP loan servicing fees. Interest expense increased by $430,000 from $492,000 at December 31, 2021 to $922,000 at December 31, 2022.  The higher interest expense is a result of higher interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits over the same time period of 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $149,000, or 9.76%, to $1,378,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $1,527,000 for same time period of 2021.  The decrease is attributable primarily to $170,000 decrease in mortgage origination fees for the fourth quarter compared to the same time period of 2021, partially offset by a $84,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts.   

Noninterest expense increased $237,000 from $4,469,000 at December 31, 2021 to $4,706,000 at December 31, 2022.  The increase is primarily due to an increase in equipment related expenses of $82,000, an increase in fees for outside services of $75,000, and an increase in ATM and debit card fees of $40,000.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $511,000 compared to $301,000 one year prior. The increase in tax expense is due to higher revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2022 total consolidated assets amounted to $713,718,000, an increase of 7.8% above total assets at December 31, 2021 of $662,230,000, an increase of $51,488,000. Total net loans increased $56,263,000 or 13.2% from $425,899,000 at December 31, 2021 to $482,162,000 at December 31, 2022. Total deposits at December 31, 2021 amounted to $597,122,000, compared to $643,923,000 at December 31, 2022, an increase of 7.8% or $46,801,000. The increase in deposits is attributable to organic growth.

Stockholders' equity totaled $66,393,000 at December 31, 2022 compared to $59,137,000 at December 31, 2021. The $7,256,000 increase during the period is primarily due net income for 2022, the successful results of a Series A Preferred Stock Rights Offering which resulted in net proceeds of $6,642,261, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, and offset by the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties decreased by $811,000 from $1,757,000 at December 31, 2021 to $946,000 at December 31, 2022.  The decrease is attributable to the charge-off of two commercial real estate loans and the charge-off of one unsecured loan, offset by the addition of two residential loans, one residential revolving loan, one residential lot loan and one unsecured loan.  No foreclosed properties remained at December 31, 2022. Nonaccrual loans were $946,000 at December 31, 2022 compared to $1,730,000 at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $784,000.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $1,616,000 December 31, 2022 compared to $2,915,000 at December 31, 2021.  Loss exposure on impaired loans decreased from $204,000 at December 31, 2021 to $63,000 at December 31, 2022.  The decrease is attributable to the charge-off of one consumer loan with a specific reserve of $198,000, offset by the addition of a specific reserve of $57,000 for the aforementioned additions to nonaccrual loans.    

The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers.  In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate.  Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At December 31, 2022, troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $914,000 and were spread among various loan categories. No new TDRs have been identified in 2022.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR").  As of December 31, 2022 Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.32% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio.  This compares to a CBLR ratio of 9.14% on December 31, 2021. 

In November 2022, Bank of Botetourt issued 243,659 shares of its noncumulative, convertible, perpetual preferred stock at a price of $28.00 per share and resulted in net proceeds of $6,642,261.  The Bank intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes which may include increasing its capital position, supporting future growth such as branching and infrastructure, and funding loan demand.

Paycheck Protection Program

Bank of Botetourt was a participant in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Both rounds of PPP lending totaled $48.16 million with all receiving forgiveness from the SBA through December 31, 2022. As a result, no PPP loans and no deferred loan servicing fees remain on the balance sheet at December 31, 2022. The Bank recognized $460,000 in PPP revenue during 2022.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties, the City of Salem, and the Town of Vinton, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (audited)



(unaudited)

(audited)


December 31

December 31


2022

2021

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$        8,987,000

$        6,988,000

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

91,418,000

135,690,000

Federal funds sold

523,000

445,000

                  Total cash and cash equivalents

100,928,000

143,123,000

Time deposits with banks

250,000

250,000

Investment debt and equity securities held-to-maturity

9,950,000

8,950,000

Investment securities available for sale

92,552,000

57,529,000

Restricted equity securities

412,000

561,000

Loans held for sale

177,000

409,000

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,686,000 at

482,162,000

425,899,000

     December 31, 2021 and $5,674,000 at December 31, 2020



Property and equipment, net

14,063,000

14,369,000

Bank owned life insurance

4,313,000

4,401,000

Accrued income

1,828,000

1,372,000

Foreclosed assets

-

27,000

Other assets

7,083,000

5,340,000

                  Total assets

713,718,000

662,230,000





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Liabilities 





Noninterest-bearing deposits

$    169,162,000

$      84,086,000

Interest-bearing deposits

474,761,000

513,036,000

                  Total deposits

643,923,000

597,122,000





Other Borrowings

-

3,000,000

Accrued interest payable

324,000

197,000

Other liabilities

3,078,000

2,774,000

                  Total liabilities

647,325,000

603,093,000





Commitments and contingencies

-

-





Stockholders' Equity



Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 325,000 shares authorized



     non-cumulative perpetual; 243,659 and 0 issued and





     outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively


244,000

-

Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares



     authorized; 1,940,879 and 1,921,995 issued and





     outstanding at December 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021,



     respectively

2,911,000

2,883,000

Additional paid-in capital

23,655,000

16,779,000

Retained earnings

47,681,000

41,304,000

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,098,000)

(1,829,000)

                  Total stockholders' equity

66,393,000

59,137,000

                  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

713,718,000

662,230,000

Bank of Botetourt
Income Statement
For the twelve months ended and three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

Three Months Ended
December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income






     Loans and fees on loans

$      22,031,000

$      21,724,000

$        6,028,000

$        5,194,000

     Federal Funds Sold

5,000

-

3,000

-

     Investment securities:






          Taxable

1,549,000

560,000

456,000

212,000

          Exempt from federal income tax

124,000

-

42,000

-

          Dividend income

19,000

23,000

5,000

5,000

     Deposits with banks

2,039,000

164,000

1,003,000

55,000

                    Total Interest income

25,767,000

22,471,000

7,537,000

5,466,000








Interest expense






     Deposits

2,292,000

2,556,000

922,000

478,000

     Other borrowings

20,000

69,000

-

14,000

                    Total Interest expense

2,312,000

2,625,000

922,000

492,000

                    Net Interest Income

23,455,000

19,846,000

6,615,000

4,974,000








Provision for loan losses

1,510,000

425,000

585,000

230,000

                    Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses

21,945,000

19,421,000

6,030,000

4,744,000








Noninterest income






     Service charges on deposit accounts

987,000

713,000

288,000

204,000

     ATM and debit card

1,711,000

1,605,000

442,000

418,000

     Other service charges and fees

682,000

494,000

182,000

126,000

     Mortgage origination fees

392,000

1,148,000

47,000

217,000

     Other income

1,339,000

1,354,000

419,000

562,000

                    Total noninterest income

5,111,000

5,314,000

1,378,000

1,527,000








Noninterest expense






     Salaries and employee benefits

8,032,000

7,276,000

2,274,000

2,255,000

     Occupancy

983,000

867,000

193,000

196,000

     Equipment

883,000

817,000

305,000

223,000

     Foreclosed assets, net

(66,000)

702,000

6,000

39,000

     Outside services

2,070,000

1,838,000

570,000

495,000

     FDIC insurance premiums and assessment

341,000

332,000

95,000

98,000

     ATM and debit card

1,108,000

957,000

316,000

276,000

     Franchise tax

496,000

437,000

130,000

112,000

     Telephone and communication

292,000

263,000

75,000

70,000

     Other professional fees

210,000

235,000

52,000

68,000

     Marketing

772,000

618,000

197,000

172,000

     Other operating expenses

2,140,000

1,826,000

493,000

465,000

                    Total noninterest expense

17,261,000

16,168,000

4,706,000

4,469,000

                    Income before income taxes

9,795,000

8,567,000

2,702,000

1,802,000








Income tax expense

1,990,000

1,688,000

511,000

301,000

                    Net income

$        7,805,000

$        6,879,000

$        2,191,000

$        1,501,000








Basic earnings per share

$                  4.04

$                  3.58

$                  1.13

$                  0.77

Diluted earnings per share

$                  4.04

$                  3.58

$                  1.13

$                  0.77

Dividends declared per share

$                  0.74

$                  0.72

$               0.185

$               0.180

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

1,932,448

1,921,203

1,939,403

1,952,076

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,932,448

1,921,203

1,939,403

1,952,076








SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

