Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Earnings

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC) announced unaudited earnings of $7,907,090, or $1.45 and $1.41 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2025 – an increase of $1,157,354, or 17.15%, from earnings for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $6,749,736, or $1.24 and $1.23 basic and diluted earnings per share, respectively. Unaudited earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $195,002, or 10.72%, to $2,013,281 compared to $1,818,279 for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Returns on average assets and average equity for the year ended December 31, 2025 were 1.38% and 13.83%, respectively, compared with December 31, 2024 returns on average assets and average equity of 1.14% and 13.55%, respectively.

Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely proud of our performance for both the quarter and the year, generating a return on average assets of 1.39% and 1.38%, respectively, and a return on average equity of 13.28% and 13.55%, respectively. 2025 was a record year for profitability, as we achieved all-time highs in both net income and earnings per share. Our continued focus on the appropriate pricing of assets and liabilities, consistent generation of noninterest income, and disciplined management of overhead was a strategy that yielded tremendous results. We also successfully completed a $2 million stock repurchase program, as we remain committed to deploying capital in a manner that maximizes long-term shareholder value. Most importantly, I would like to thank our dedicated employees for their continued devotion to our bank and customers over the past year."

Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total Interest and Fee

Income $ 7,139,722 $ 7,317,405 $ 7,202,647 $ 6,737,106 $ 6,818,624 Total Interest Expense 1,207,326 1,303,263 1,304,294 1,325,566 1,406,681 Net Interest Income 5,932,396 6,014,142 5,898,353 5,411,540 5,411,943 Provision for Credit Losses 200,000 250,000 100,000 50,000 25,000 Net Interest Income After

Provision for Credit Losses 5,732,396 5,764,142 5,798,353 5,361,540 5,386,943 Total Other Income 448,178 519,500 421,104 480,342 483,085 Total Other Expense 3,765,414 3,516,683 3,663,556 3,491,502 3,498,230 Income Before Income Tax

Expense 2,415,160 2,766,959 2,555,901 2,350,380 2,371,798 Income Tax Expense 401,879 623,319 599,746 556,366 553,519 Net Income $ 2,013,281 $ 2,143,640 $ 1,956,155 $ 1,794,014 $ 1,818,279























Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 Earnings Per Share -

Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 0.35 $ 0.32 $ 0.33











Return on Average Assets 1.39 % 1.46 % 1.37 % 1.28 % 1.27 % Return on Average Equity 13.28 % 14.58 % 13.95 % 13.51 % 13.69 % Net Interest Margin 4.28 % 4.30 % 4.33 % 4.07 % 3.97 % Efficiency Ratio 59.01 % 53.82 % 57.97 % 59.26 % 59.34 % Common Stock Shares

Outstanding 5,399,732 5,420,099 5,422,475 5,429,005 5,432,762 Book Value Per Share $ 11.14 $ 10.88 $ 10.47 $ 10.12 $ 9.63 Community Bank Leverage

Ratio 11.33 % 11.19 % 11.19 % 11.17 % 10.97 % % Loans Past Due > 30

Days 0.76 % 0.21 % 0.29 % 0.47 % 0.25 % Allowance for Credit

Losses as a % of Total

Loans 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.01 %











Quarterly Averages:









Total Assets $ 575,001,866 $ 580,830,205 $ 572,875,953 $ 566,714,762 $ 569,812,437 Total Loans $ 361,339,396 $ 360,100,453 $ 363,065,921 $ 363,853,692 $ 363,015,990 Total Deposits $ 498,995,120 $ 506,765,581 $ 501,217,309 $ 498,326,696 $ 500,693,110 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 60,159,434 $ 58,315,231 $ 56,244,469 $ 53,865,410 $ 52,837,535













About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

Forward-Looking-Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company's future operating results. When used in this release, the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company's loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company's loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

