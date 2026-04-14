Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings

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Bank of South Carolina

Apr 14, 2026, 09:00 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC) announced unaudited earnings of $2,010,919, or $0.37 basic and $0.36 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 – an increase of $216,905, or 12.09%, from earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $1,794,014, or $0.33 basic and $0.32 diluted earnings per share, respectively. Annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were 1.46% and 13.39%, respectively, compared with March 31, 2025 annualized returns on average assets and average equity of 1.28% and 13.51%, respectively.

Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report first quarter net income of $2,010,919 - our best first quarter on record - representing a 12% increase compared to the same period in 2025 and a 13% increase on a per share basis. Our net interest margin improved during the quarter to 4.43%, driven by maturing investment securities that were redeployed at higher yields, along with the payoff of all brokered deposits, which significantly reduced funding costs. Loan demand is steady, but we continue to exercise caution with respect to credit quality and interest rate risk amid growing economic uncertainty.  We are encouraged to begin the year ahead of our profit plan, while remaining disciplined, focused, and committed to the fundamentals that guide our decision making."

Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data

(Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended

March 31,
2026

December 31,
2025

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

Total Interest and Fee Income

$       6,869,250

$       7,139,722

$       7,317,405

$       7,202,647

$       6,737,106

Total Interest Expense

1,008,229

1,207,326

1,303,263

1,304,294

1,325,566

Net Interest Income

5,861,021

5,932,396

6,014,142

5,898,353

5,411,540

Provision for Credit Losses

50,000

200,000

250,000

100,000

50,000

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

5,811,021

5,732,396

5,764,142

5,798,353

5,361,540

Total Other Income

414,100

448,178

519,500

421,104

480,342

Total Other Expense

3,627,528

3,765,414

3,516,683

3,663,556

3,491,502

Income Before Income Tax Expense

2,597,593

2,415,160

2,766,959

2,555,901

2,350,380

Income Tax Expense

586,674

401,879

623,319

599,746

556,366

Net Income

$       2,010,919

$       2,013,281

$       2,143,640

$       1,956,155

$       1,794,014












Earnings Per Share - Basic

$               0.37

$               0.37

$               0.39

$               0.36

$               0.33

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$               0.36

$               0.36

$               0.38

$               0.35

$               0.32






Return on Average Assets

1.46 %

1.39 %

1.46 %

1.37 %

1.28 %

Return on Average Equity

13.39 %

13.28 %

14.58 %

13.95 %

13.51 %

Net Interest Margin

4.43 %

4.28 %

4.30 %

4.33 %

4.07 %

Efficiency Ratio

57.81 %

59.01 %

53.82 %

57.97 %

59.26 %

Common Stock Shares Outstanding

5,379,779

5,399,732

5,420,099

5,422,475

5,429,005

Book Value Per Share

$               11.22

$               11.14

$               10.88

$               10.47

$               10.12

Community Bank Leverage Ratio

11.71 %

11.33 %

11.19 %

11.19 %

11.17 %

% Loans Past Due > 30 Days

0.43 %

0.76 %

0.21 %

0.29 %

0.47 %

Allowance for Credit Losses as a % of Total Loans

1.19 %

1.18 %

1.16 %

1.06 %

1.04 %






Quarterly Averages:






Total Assets

$    560,348,116

$    575,001,866

$    580,830,205

$    572,875,953

$    566,714,762

Total Loans

$    361,591,069

$    361,339,396

$    360,100,453

$    363,065,921

$    363,853,692

Total Deposits

$    484,406,399

$    498,995,120

$    506,765,581

$    501,217,309

$    498,326,696

Total Shareholders' Equity

$      60,908,702

$      60,159,434

$      58,315,231

$      56,244,469

$      53,865,410






About Bank of South Carolina Corporation
The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987.  Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

Forward-Looking-Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company's future operating results.  When used in this release, the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.  These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company's loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company's loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment.  Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Bank of South Carolina

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