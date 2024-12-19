Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend

News provided by

BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA

Dec 19, 2024, 10:00 ET

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (OTCQX: BKSC) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share to shareholders of record December 31, 2024, payable January 31, 2025. This represents the 141st quarterly cash dividend paid to shareholders.

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

SOURCE BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings

Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings

The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC) announced unaudited earnings of $1,801,863, or $0.33 basic and diluted earnings per share, for...
Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Increased Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Increased Dividend

Today, the Board of Directors of Bank of South Carolina Corporation, (OTCQX: BKSC) the parent company for The Bank of South Carolina, declared a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics