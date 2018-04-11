Bank of Southern California Expands Commercial Banking Team to Serve Orange County and Los Angeles Region

Sam Tuyen - Vice President, Commercial Real Estate and SBA Lending

Mr. Tuyen has joined Bank of Southern California as Vice President, Commercial Real Estate and SBA Lending and will be responsible for providing SBA and commercial lending solutions to businesses in Southern California. Mr. Tuyen brings twenty years of experience most recently as a Senior Commercial Lender at CDC Small Business Finance in Orange County. He holds degrees in economics and business management from the University of California, Irvine.

Stephen Whang - Vice President, Business Development Manager

Mr. Whang has joined the company as Vice President, Business Development Manager and will be responsible for serving the financial needs of businesses and entrepreneurs in Orange County and Los Angeles. He brings a wealth of business lending and relationship management expertise, with more than fifteen years of experience assisting Southern California businesses meet their company's financial goals. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, Mr. Whang held a similar role at Bank of the West. He holds a bachelor's degree from University of California, Los Angeles.

"We are extremely pleased to have these outstanding bankers join Bank of Southern California. They bring a comprehensive understanding of the Los Angeles and Orange County business community, and they both offer a wide range of expertise that will enable us to best serve the financial needs of business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals in those markets," said Tony DiVita, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. "The addition of Sam and Stephen are another great example of the quality of experienced banking professionals we're recruiting as part of the bank's growth and expansion in Southern California," concluded DiVita.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community business bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates seven branches in San Diego and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County, and a production office in Orange County.

For more information, please visit www.banksocal.com or call 858.847.4780.

