Bank Shot Announces Partnership with Placer Title Company, Earnest Money Mobile App Providing Their Northern California Customers Safe, Secure and Convenient Payment Solutions in a COVID-19 "Contactless" World

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging technology leader Bank Shot, who recently received a patent for their mobile app, Android and iPhone, has announced a new partnership with Placer Title Company, California's leading title and escrow experts. The title industry clearly understands the necessity for safe, secure, and compliant digital technology when completing real estate transactions via their smart phone, including earnest money deposits and more, all with a simple click of a button.

Bank Shot was developed from the start to avoid the Automated Clearing House (ACH) transaction, and its patented technology has proven beneficial even more so for multi-unit title companies such as Placer Title Company and its California customer base. Utilizing the Bank Shot app, built for safety and compliance, is a great alternative to a wire transfer, due to increasing fraud.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Mother Lode Holding Company, Placer Title Company was founded by Leo French in 1973 and since that time has fulfilled their founder's dream of bringing together a group of people who really care about each other and about their customers. Beginning with only two offices, one in Roseville, CA and the other in Auburn, CA, Placer Title Company has grown throughout Northern California and beyond.

"Partnering with Placer Title Company, with their market penetration and strong reputation as an industry leader, is a relationship that we truly value," says Glenn F. Drake, CEO and Co-Founder. "They quickly recognized what we provide at Bank Shot, and with their 50 plus locations, Placer Title can now fully take advantage of our patented portal, with its Stop Light Technology, which has been developed and built with the flexibility to accommodate Placer's multi-unit footprint."

Bank Shot Founders and Co-Developers Bernardine W. Drake and Glenn Drake have filled a specialized niche with this technology breakthrough, enabling title companies, banks and realtors to partner with this app, thereby creating a competitive advantage within their industry. Bank Shot has become the leading app for Earnest Money Deposits and other real estate transactions, even more necessary in today's COVID-19 environment.

"We love the abilities that Bank Shot provides to our staff, and most importantly our customers," said Genie Branson, Solano County President. "Using Bank Shot's technology, our customers can now send deposits, without driving in their cars to deliver them or being subject to business hours and work days to deliver their monies. It's 24-7!"

"The app itself, for the customer and our internal users, is very user friendly, and we're amazed at how quickly a deposit is received, once it is submitted," added Joey Lafon, Solano County Branch Manager. "We've spoken to our customers directly who have used Bank Shot and hear the feeling of relief and security in their voice, knowing their monies were sent and received securely thru Bank Shot."

About Placer Title Company: At Placer Title Company, our people are dedicated to the industry and are committed to giving exceptional service to our clientele. Our staff's longevity combined with the company's commitment to retaining long-term client relationships has been the key to our success and is what makes us who we are today. Backed by the strength of Mother Lode Holding Company, we have been able to diversify our business by creating a National Lender Division (National Closing Solutions) and a Reverse Mortgage Division (Premiere Reverse Closings). By expanding our services, we can better serve our clients and offer solutions to all their title and escrow needs. At Placer Title Company, we care about each other and we care about our clients, making us a proven leader in the title and escrow industry.

About Bank Shot: With its patented portal technology, Bank Shot enables users to successfully complete real estate transactions via their smart phone, including earnest money, real estate transactions, rental house deposits and more, all with the simple click of a button. Bank Shot's Stop Light technology portal enables users to either deposit, hold or reject a payment, a clear advantage over Automated Clearing House (ACH) transactions and any other Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) option on the market today.

