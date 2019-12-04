Bank Shot App Grows Competitive Advantage Through White Label Customization

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Shot, an app built for speed and security in sending earnest money is now emerging as the premier payment solution for not only earnest money, but much more. Bank Shot provides an easy solution for paying commissions, collecting rent, Home Owner's Association (HOA) dues, post-closing payments, and other fees. From the field to the office, each transaction is done quickly and securely. And now, an upgraded White Label version of Bank Shot is the preferred option for an ever-growing list of companies, due to the ability to customize the app and maximize its usage within their existing platform.

Bank Shot saves you time and money Owner Developers Glenn and Bernardine Drake

"This White Label capability is so valuable for market penetration with our clients," says Glenn Drake, founder, "Bank Shot enables the user to send non-ACH payments anytime from anywhere, easily and securely, with the click of a button."

This newly launched upgraded version, available for Android and iPhone, was developed by Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) professionals with full adherence to real estate and title industry compliance, and is the preferred app when compared to its competitors in the space. With the newly upgraded White Label optimization, Bank Shot is expanding into a larger payment arena and is superior in every way to those using ACH technology. Patent pending, Bank Shot has customized its technology, similar to what Netflix and Amazon have done with their apps.

It was imperative for Bank Shot to utilize the daily tools available to agents to make this a user-friendly mobile solution. This solved a pain point that previously existed within the real estate and title industries. With Bank Shot, the agent or buyer can send the check anytime to the holder, even if the contract is not completed. The company controls when and if an item is deposited and can hold the item for any period necessary until the contract is completed. Only the Bank Shot app allows for items to be rejected as well, which serves the same purpose as tearing up a check, and results in no funds being transferred.

The process is encrypted, two-factor authenticated, and rests on Amazon's Cloud. Approved checks run through Deluxe to confirm Check 21 standards. Check images are deleted automatically from the app, and not stored on any installed picture app. Bank Shot eliminates the time and cost of physically transporting checks, and with real estate-based fraud currently at an all-time high, it serves as the secure solution for any digital payment.

Most often, the company that can get the check first is the company that secures the closing. Bank Shot's White Label upgraded version now provides these companies with the premier mobile solution for their customer base, thereby gaining market share and a competitive edge.

For more information on Bank Shot, or a 15-minute demonstration of the product, call 678-842-4255, or visit getbankshot.com.

