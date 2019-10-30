Bank7 Corp. Announces 3Q 2019 Earnings

Oct 30, 2019, 09:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.  "This was another good quarter for Bank7 as we continued with our consistent loan growth, while maintaining excellent credit quality, and a strong net interest margin," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.  "Although our third quarter earnings were impacted by a one-time non-cash executive stock transaction, we remain very pleased with our momentum and achievements.  It is because of this continued success that during the third quarter we declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share which was paid October 16, 2019, and authorized a stock repurchase program to purchase up to 500,000 shares of common stock," continued Travis.

We ended the quarter with a net loss of $6.5 million and net income of $3.7 million, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2019. On September 5, 2019, our largest shareholders, the Haines Family Trusts, contributed approximately 6.5% of their shares to the Company.  Subsequently, the Company immediately issued those shares to certain executive officers, which was charged as compensation expense through the income statement of the Company. This previously announced transaction was a one-time, non-cash expense; however, because the shares were simultaneously contributed into the Company by the Haines Family Trusts, the transaction had a virtual net-zero impact to shareholders' equity.

Excluding the one-time, extraordinary expense related to the stock transfer outlined above, net income would have been $5.1 million and $15.4 million, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2019.  Illustrated below is a reconciliation of pro forma net income through the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,








2019

2018

$ Change

% Change

(Dollars in thousands)











Pro Forma Net Income











Total Interest Income

$

38,714

$

34,216

$

4,498


13.14

%

Total Interest Expense

7,178


5,115


2,063


40.33

Net Interest Margin

31,536


29,101


2,435


8.37

















Total Noninterest Income

$

1,027

$

1,069

$

(42)


(3.89)

%

















Total Noninterest Expense

$

23.875

$

11,127

$

12,748


114.56

%

Stock Transfer Compensation Expense

(11,796)


-


(11,796)


100.00

Pro Forma Noninterest Expense

12,078


11,127


951


9.08

















Pro Forma Pre-Tax Income

$

20,485

$

19,043

$

1,442


7.57

%

















Pro Forma Income Tax Expense

$

5,107

$

4,764

$

343


7.21

%

















Pro Forma Net After-Tax Income

$

15,377

$

14,279

$

1,098


7.69

%

Additional Highlights

Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to three months ended September 30, 2018:

  • Yield on average earning assets, including loan fee income, of 6.50%, an increase of 1.23%
  • Net interest margin, excluding loan fee income, of 4.85%, unchanged from Q3 2018
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $12.2 million, a 9.90% increase
  • Average loans of $651.2 million, a 9.18% increase

Nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to nine months ended September 30, 2018:

  • Yield on average earning assets, including loan fee income, of 6.69%, an increase of 3.94%
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $35.9 million, a 10.50% increase
  • Average loans of $617.4 million, a 6.78% increase
  • Total loans of $666.8 million, a 14.65% increase
  • Core deposits of $624.1 million, a 4.38% increase

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  At September 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.27%, 15.07%, and 16.27% respectively for the Bank.  At September 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.25%, 15.05%, and 16.25% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses.  We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes.  Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense, which some investors may consider to be a more appropriate comparison given our S Corporation status prior to September 2018.  We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined C Corporation effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of (31.4%) and (6.3%) in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.  This calculation illustrates only the change from our status as a S Corporation into a C Corporation and does not give effect to any other transaction.  However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use.  Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently.  You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)











Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$

12,179

$

11,082

$

35,902

$

32,490

Loan fee income

(841)


(943)


(3,498)


(3,893)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$

11,338

$

10,139

$

32,404

$

28,597

















Average total loans

$

651,186

$

596,450

$

617,398

$

578,205

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)

7.42

%

7.43

%

7.77

%

7.49

%

Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)

6.91

%

6.80

%

7.02

%

6.59

%

















Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)















Net interest income

$

10,600

$

9,801

$

31,536

$

29,101

Loan fee income

(841)


(943)


(3,498)


(3,893)

Net interest income excluding loan fees

$

9,759

$

8,858

$

28,038

$

25,208

















Average earning assets

$

797,667

$

731,140

$

773,752

$

708,875

Net interest margin (including loan fee income)

5.27

%

5.36

%

5.45

%

5.47

%

Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)

4.85

%

4.85

%

4.84

%

4.74

%

















Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings















Net income before income taxes

$

(4,963)

$

6,315

$

8,688

$

19,043

Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses

-


-


-


(100)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$

(4,963)

$

6,315

$

8,688

$

19,143

















Adjusted provision for income tax















Net income before income taxes

$

(4,963)

$

6,315

$

8,688

$

19,043

Total effective adjusted tax rate

-31.4

%

-6.3

%

57.2

%

-2.1

%

Adjusted provision for income taxes

$

1,556

$

(395)

$

4,965

$

(395)

















Tax-adjusted net income















Net income before income taxes

$

(4,963)

$

6,315

$

8,688

$

19,043

Adjusted provision for income taxes

1,556


(395)


4,965


(395)

Tax-adjusted net income

$

(6,519)

$

6,710

$

3,723

$

19,438

















Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data















Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$

(6,519)

$

6,710

$

3,723

$

19,438

















Average assets (denominator)

$

806,440

$

742,283

$

782,707

$

718,474

Tax-adjusted return on average assets

-3.21

%

3.59

%

0.64

%

3.62

%

















Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$

100,012

$

80,064

$

95,655

$

75,710

Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

25.86

%

33.25

%

5.20

%

19.20

%

















Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$

98,145

$

77,986

$

93,736

$

73,582

Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity

-26.35

%

34.13

%

5.31

%

35.32

%

















Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

10,149,007


7,634,239


10,174,528


7,404,350

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$

(0.64)

$

0.88

$

0.37

$

2.63

















Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

10,161,778


7,669,348


10,176,360


7,416,182

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$

(0.64)

$

0.87

$

0.37

$

2.62

Pro forma weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

10,189,612






10,188,212




Pro Forma tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$

0.50





$

1.50





















Pro forma weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

10,176,841






10,186,320




Pro forma tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$

0.50





$

1.50





















Tangible assets















Total assets

$

826,349

$

751,173








Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,840)


(2,046)








Tangible assets

$

824,509

$

749,127

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' equity

$

100,615

$

82,765








Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,840)


(2,046)








Tangible shareholders' equity

$

98,775

$

80,719

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$

98,775

$

80,719








Tangible assets (denominator)

$

824,509

$

749,127








Tangible common equity to tangible assets

11.98

%

10.78

%
























End of period common shares outstanding

10,057,506


10,187,500








Book value per share

$

10.00

$

8.12








Tangible book value per share

$

9.82

$

7.92








Total shareholders' equity to total assets

12.18

%

11.02

%









Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income


For the Three Months Ended September 30,


2019

2018


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

145,147

$

884


2.43

%

$

133,322

$

657


1.97

%

Investment securities(2)

1,069


4


1.48


1,053





0.00

Loans held for sale

265





0.00


315





0.00

Total loans(3)

651,186


11,338


6.91


596,450


10,139


6.80

Total interest-earning assets

797,667


12,230


6.08


731,140


10,796


5.91

Noninterest-earning assets

8,773










11,143








Total assets

$

806,440









$

742,283

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

287,241


1,234


1.70

%

$

261,013


1,019


1.56

%

Time deposits

220,935


1,237


2.22


207,800


862


1.66

Total interest-bearing deposits

508,176


2,471


1.93


468,813


1,881


1.60

Other borrowings







0.00


4,487


57


5.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities

508,176


2,471


1.93


473,300


1,938


1.64

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

193,785










184,994








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

4,467










3,925








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

198,252










188,919








Shareholders' equity

100,012










80,064








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

806,440









$

742,283

































Net interest income excluding loan fee income




$

9,759









$

8,858




Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)









4.15

%









4.27

%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









4.85

%









4.85

%


(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.


(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.


(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.


(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.


Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income


For the Three Months Ended September 30,


2019

2018


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

145,147

$

888


2.43

%

$

133,322

$

657


1.97

%

Investment securities(2)

1,069


4


1.48


1,053





0.00

Loans held for sale

265





0.00


315





0.00

Total loans(3)

651,186


12,179


7.42


596,450


11,082


7.43

Total interest-earning assets

797,667


13,071


6.50


731,140


11,739


6.42

Noninterest-earning assets

8,773










11,143








Total assets

$

806,440









$

742,283

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

287,241


1,234


1.70

%

$

261,013


1,019


1.56

%

Time deposits

220,935


1,237


2.22


207,800


862


1.66

Total interest-bearing deposits

508,176


2,471


1.93


468,813


1,881


1.60

Other borrowings







0.00


4,487


57


5.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities

508,176


2,471


1.93


473,300


1,938

 <