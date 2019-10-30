Bank7 Corp. Announces 3Q 2019 Earnings
Oct 30, 2019, 09:00 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019. "This was another good quarter for Bank7 as we continued with our consistent loan growth, while maintaining excellent credit quality, and a strong net interest margin," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. "Although our third quarter earnings were impacted by a one-time non-cash executive stock transaction, we remain very pleased with our momentum and achievements. It is because of this continued success that during the third quarter we declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share which was paid October 16, 2019, and authorized a stock repurchase program to purchase up to 500,000 shares of common stock," continued Travis.
We ended the quarter with a net loss of $6.5 million and net income of $3.7 million, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2019. On September 5, 2019, our largest shareholders, the Haines Family Trusts, contributed approximately 6.5% of their shares to the Company. Subsequently, the Company immediately issued those shares to certain executive officers, which was charged as compensation expense through the income statement of the Company. This previously announced transaction was a one-time, non-cash expense; however, because the shares were simultaneously contributed into the Company by the Haines Family Trusts, the transaction had a virtual net-zero impact to shareholders' equity.
Excluding the one-time, extraordinary expense related to the stock transfer outlined above, net income would have been $5.1 million and $15.4 million, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2019. Illustrated below is a reconciliation of pro forma net income through the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
|
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Pro Forma Net Income
|
Total Interest Income
|
$
|
38,714
|
$
|
34,216
|
$
|
4,498
|
13.14
|
%
|
Total Interest Expense
|
7,178
|
5,115
|
2,063
|
40.33
|
Net Interest Margin
|
31,536
|
29,101
|
2,435
|
8.37
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
$
|
1,027
|
$
|
1,069
|
$
|
(42)
|
(3.89)
|
%
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
$
|
23.875
|
$
|
11,127
|
$
|
12,748
|
114.56
|
%
|
Stock Transfer Compensation Expense
|
(11,796)
|
-
|
(11,796)
|
100.00
|
Pro Forma Noninterest Expense
|
12,078
|
11,127
|
951
|
9.08
|
Pro Forma Pre-Tax Income
|
$
|
20,485
|
$
|
19,043
|
$
|
1,442
|
7.57
|
%
|
Pro Forma Income Tax Expense
|
$
|
5,107
|
$
|
4,764
|
$
|
343
|
7.21
|
%
|
Pro Forma Net After-Tax Income
|
$
|
15,377
|
$
|
14,279
|
$
|
1,098
|
7.69
|
%
Additional Highlights
Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to three months ended September 30, 2018:
- Yield on average earning assets, including loan fee income, of 6.50%, an increase of 1.23%
- Net interest margin, excluding loan fee income, of 4.85%, unchanged from Q3 2018
- Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $12.2 million, a 9.90% increase
- Average loans of $651.2 million, a 9.18% increase
Nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to nine months ended September 30, 2018:
- Yield on average earning assets, including loan fee income, of 6.69%, an increase of 3.94%
- Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $35.9 million, a 10.50% increase
- Average loans of $617.4 million, a 6.78% increase
- Total loans of $666.8 million, a 14.65% increase
- Core deposits of $624.1 million, a 4.38% increase
Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. At September 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.27%, 15.07%, and 16.27% respectively for the Bank. At September 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.25%, 15.05%, and 16.25% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense, which some investors may consider to be a more appropriate comparison given our S Corporation status prior to September 2018. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined C Corporation effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of (31.4%) and (6.3%) in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. This calculation illustrates only the change from our status as a S Corporation into a C Corporation and does not give effect to any other transaction. However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:
|
Three months ended
September 30,
|
Nine months ended
September 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)
|
Total loan interest income, including loan fee income
|
$
|
12,179
|
$
|
11,082
|
$
|
35,902
|
$
|
32,490
|
Loan fee income
|
(841)
|
(943)
|
(3,498)
|
(3,893)
|
Loan interest income excluding loan fee income
|
$
|
11,338
|
$
|
10,139
|
$
|
32,404
|
$
|
28,597
|
Average total loans
|
$
|
651,186
|
$
|
596,450
|
$
|
617,398
|
$
|
578,205
|
Yield on loans (including loan fee income)
|
7.42
|
%
|
7.43
|
%
|
7.77
|
%
|
7.49
|
%
|
Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)
|
6.91
|
%
|
6.80
|
%
|
7.02
|
%
|
6.59
|
%
|
Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
10,600
|
$
|
9,801
|
$
|
31,536
|
$
|
29,101
|
Loan fee income
|
(841)
|
(943)
|
(3,498)
|
(3,893)
|
Net interest income excluding loan fees
|
$
|
9,759
|
$
|
8,858
|
$
|
28,038
|
$
|
25,208
|
Average earning assets
|
$
|
797,667
|
$
|
731,140
|
$
|
773,752
|
$
|
708,875
|
Net interest margin (including loan fee income)
|
5.27
|
%
|
5.36
|
%
|
5.45
|
%
|
5.47
|
%
|
Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)
|
4.85
|
%
|
4.85
|
%
|
4.84
|
%
|
4.74
|
%
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
|
Net income before income taxes
|
$
|
(4,963)
|
$
|
6,315
|
$
|
8,688
|
$
|
19,043
|
Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(100)
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings
|
$
|
(4,963)
|
$
|
6,315
|
$
|
8,688
|
$
|
19,143
|
Adjusted provision for income tax
|
Net income before income taxes
|
$
|
(4,963)
|
$
|
6,315
|
$
|
8,688
|
$
|
19,043
|
Total effective adjusted tax rate
|
-31.4
|
%
|
-6.3
|
%
|
57.2
|
%
|
-2.1
|
%
|
Adjusted provision for income taxes
|
$
|
1,556
|
$
|
(395)
|
$
|
4,965
|
$
|
(395)
|
Tax-adjusted net income
|
Net income before income taxes
|
$
|
(4,963)
|
$
|
6,315
|
$
|
8,688
|
$
|
19,043
|
Adjusted provision for income taxes
|
1,556
|
(395)
|
4,965
|
(395)
|
Tax-adjusted net income
|
$
|
(6,519)
|
$
|
6,710
|
$
|
3,723
|
$
|
19,438
|
Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data
|
Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)
|
$
|
(6,519)
|
$
|
6,710
|
$
|
3,723
|
$
|
19,438
|
Average assets (denominator)
|
$
|
806,440
|
$
|
742,283
|
$
|
782,707
|
$
|
718,474
|
Tax-adjusted return on average assets
|
-3.21
|
%
|
3.59
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
3.62
|
%
|
Average shareholders' equity (denominator)
|
$
|
100,012
|
$
|
80,064
|
$
|
95,655
|
$
|
75,710
|
Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|
25.86
|
%
|
33.25
|
%
|
5.20
|
%
|
19.20
|
%
|
Average tangible common equity (denominator)
|
$
|
98,145
|
$
|
77,986
|
$
|
93,736
|
$
|
73,582
|
Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
-26.35
|
%
|
34.13
|
%
|
5.31
|
%
|
35.32
|
%
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)
|
10,149,007
|
7,634,239
|
10,174,528
|
7,404,350
|
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic
|
$
|
(0.64)
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
2.63
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)
|
10,161,778
|
7,669,348
|
10,176,360
|
7,416,182
|
Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted
|
$
|
(0.64)
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
2.62
|
Pro forma weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)
|
10,189,612
|
10,188,212
|
Pro Forma tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
1.50
|
Pro forma weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)
|
10,176,841
|
10,186,320
|
Pro forma tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
1.50
|
Tangible assets
|
Total assets
|
$
|
826,349
|
$
|
751,173
|
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
|
(1,840)
|
(2,046)
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
824,509
|
$
|
749,127
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
100,615
|
$
|
82,765
|
Less: Goodwill and intangibles
|
(1,840)
|
(2,046)
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
$
|
98,775
|
$
|
80,719
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)
|
$
|
98,775
|
$
|
80,719
|
Tangible assets (denominator)
|
$
|
824,509
|
$
|
749,127
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
11.98
|
%
|
10.78
|
%
|
End of period common shares outstanding
|
10,057,506
|
10,187,500
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
10.00
|
$
|
8.12
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
9.82
|
$
|
7.92
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|
12.18
|
%
|
11.02
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Short-term investments(1)
|
$
|
145,147
|
$
|
884
|
2.43
|
%
|
$
|
133,322
|
$
|
657
|
1.97
|
%
|
Investment securities(2)
|
1,069
|
4
|
1.48
|
1,053
|
—
|
0.00
|
Loans held for sale
|
265
|
—
|
0.00
|
315
|
—
|
0.00
|
Total loans(3)
|
651,186
|
11,338
|
6.91
|
596,450
|
10,139
|
6.80
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
797,667
|
12,230
|
6.08
|
731,140
|
10,796
|
5.91
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
8,773
|
11,143
|
Total assets
|
$
|
806,440
|
$
|
742,283
|
Funding sources:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Transaction accounts
|
$
|
287,241
|
1,234
|
1.70
|
%
|
$
|
261,013
|
1,019
|
1.56
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
220,935
|
1,237
|
2.22
|
207,800
|
862
|
1.66
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
508,176
|
2,471
|
1.93
|
468,813
|
1,881
|
1.60
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
0.00
|
4,487
|
57
|
5.08
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
508,176
|
2,471
|
1.93
|
473,300
|
1,938
|
1.64
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
193,785
|
184,994
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
4,467
|
3,925
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
198,252
|
188,919
|
Shareholders' equity
|
100,012
|
80,064
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
806,440
|
$
|
742,283
|
Net interest income excluding loan fee income
|
$
|
9,759
|
$
|
8,858
|
Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)
|
4.15
|
%
|
4.27
|
%
|
Net interest margin excluding loan fee income
|
4.85
|
%
|
4.85
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
|
(2)
|
Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.
|
(3)
|
Non-accrual loans are included in loans.
|
(4)
|
Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Short-term investments(1)
|
$
|
145,147
|
$
|
888
|
2.43
|
%
|
$
|
133,322
|
$
|
657
|
1.97
|
%
|
Investment securities(2)
|
1,069
|
4
|
1.48
|
1,053
|
—
|
0.00
|
Loans held for sale
|
265
|
—
|
0.00
|
315
|
—
|
0.00
|
Total loans(3)
|
651,186
|
12,179
|
7.42
|
596,450
|
11,082
|
7.43
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
797,667
|
13,071
|
6.50
|
731,140
|
11,739
|
6.42
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
8,773
|
11,143
|
Total assets
|
$
|
806,440
|
$
|
742,283
|
Funding sources:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Transaction accounts
|
$
|
287,241
|
1,234
|
1.70
|
%
|
$
|
261,013
|
1,019
|
1.56
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
220,935
|
1,237
|
2.22
|
207,800
|
862
|
1.66
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
508,176
|
2,471
|
1.93
|
468,813
|
1,881
|
1.60
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
0.00
|
4,487
|
57
|
5.08
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
508,176
|
2,471
|
1.93
|
473,300
|
1,938
|<