Bank7 Corp. Announces 3Q 2019 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019. "This was another good quarter for Bank7 as we continued with our consistent loan growth, while maintaining excellent credit quality, and a strong net interest margin," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company. "Although our third quarter earnings were impacted by a one-time non-cash executive stock transaction, we remain very pleased with our momentum and achievements. It is because of this continued success that during the third quarter we declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share which was paid October 16, 2019, and authorized a stock repurchase program to purchase up to 500,000 shares of common stock," continued Travis.

We ended the quarter with a net loss of $6.5 million and net income of $3.7 million, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2019. On September 5, 2019, our largest shareholders, the Haines Family Trusts, contributed approximately 6.5% of their shares to the Company. Subsequently, the Company immediately issued those shares to certain executive officers, which was charged as compensation expense through the income statement of the Company. This previously announced transaction was a one-time, non-cash expense; however, because the shares were simultaneously contributed into the Company by the Haines Family Trusts, the transaction had a virtual net-zero impact to shareholders' equity.

Excluding the one-time, extraordinary expense related to the stock transfer outlined above, net income would have been $5.1 million and $15.4 million, respectively, for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2019. Illustrated below is a reconciliation of pro forma net income through the nine months ended September 30, 2019.





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

(Dollars in thousands)























Pro Forma Net Income























Total Interest Income

$ 38,714



$ 34,216



$ 4,498





13.14 % Total Interest Expense



7,178





5,115





2,063





40.33

Net Interest Margin



31,536





29,101





2,435





8.37



































Total Noninterest Income

$ 1,027



$ 1,069



$ (42)





(3.89) %

































Total Noninterest Expense

$ 23.875



$ 11,127



$ 12,748





114.56 % Stock Transfer Compensation Expense



(11,796)





-





(11,796)





100.00

Pro Forma Noninterest Expense



12,078





11,127





951





9.08



































Pro Forma Pre-Tax Income

$ 20,485



$ 19,043



$ 1,442





7.57 %

































Pro Forma Income Tax Expense

$ 5,107



$ 4,764



$ 343





7.21 %

































Pro Forma Net After-Tax Income

$ 15,377



$ 14,279



$ 1,098





7.69 %

Additional Highlights

Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to three months ended September 30, 2018:

Yield on average earning assets, including loan fee income, of 6.50%, an increase of 1.23%

Net interest margin, excluding loan fee income, of 4.85%, unchanged from Q3 2018

Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $12.2 million , a 9.90% increase

, a 9.90% increase Average loans of $651.2 million , a 9.18% increase

Nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to nine months ended September 30, 2018:

Yield on average earning assets, including loan fee income, of 6.69%, an increase of 3.94%

Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $35.9 million , a 10.50% increase

, a 10.50% increase Average loans of $617.4 million , a 6.78% increase

, a 6.78% increase Total loans of $666.8 million , a 14.65% increase

, a 14.65% increase Core deposits of $624.1 million , a 4.38% increase

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. At September 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.27%, 15.07%, and 16.27% respectively for the Bank. At September 30, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.25%, 15.05%, and 16.25% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense, which some investors may consider to be a more appropriate comparison given our S Corporation status prior to September 2018. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined C Corporation effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of (31.4%) and (6.3%) in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. This calculation illustrates only the change from our status as a S Corporation into a C Corporation and does not give effect to any other transaction. However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019



2018



2019



2018

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)























Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$ 12,179



$ 11,082



$ 35,902



$ 32,490

Loan fee income



(841)





(943)





(3,498)





(3,893)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$ 11,338



$ 10,139



$ 32,404



$ 28,597



































Average total loans

$ 651,186



$ 596,450



$ 617,398



$ 578,205

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)



7.42 %



7.43 %



7.77 %



7.49 % Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)



6.91 %



6.80 %



7.02 %



6.59 %

































Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)































Net interest income

$ 10,600



$ 9,801



$ 31,536



$ 29,101

Loan fee income



(841)





(943)





(3,498)





(3,893)

Net interest income excluding loan fees

$ 9,759



$ 8,858



$ 28,038



$ 25,208



































Average earning assets

$ 797,667



$ 731,140



$ 773,752



$ 708,875

Net interest margin (including loan fee income)



5.27 %



5.36 %



5.45 %



5.47 % Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)



4.85 %



4.85 %



4.84 %



4.74 %

































Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings































Net income before income taxes

$ (4,963)



$ 6,315



$ 8,688



$ 19,043

Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses



-





-





-





(100)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$ (4,963)



$ 6,315



$ 8,688



$ 19,143



































Adjusted provision for income tax































Net income before income taxes

$ (4,963)



$ 6,315



$ 8,688



$ 19,043

Total effective adjusted tax rate



-31.4 %



-6.3 %



57.2 %



-2.1 % Adjusted provision for income taxes

$ 1,556



$ (395)



$ 4,965



$ (395)



































Tax-adjusted net income































Net income before income taxes

$ (4,963)



$ 6,315



$ 8,688



$ 19,043

Adjusted provision for income taxes



1,556





(395)





4,965





(395)

Tax-adjusted net income

$ (6,519)



$ 6,710



$ 3,723



$ 19,438



































Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data































Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$ (6,519)



$ 6,710



$ 3,723



$ 19,438



































Average assets (denominator)

$ 806,440



$ 742,283



$ 782,707



$ 718,474

Tax-adjusted return on average assets



-3.21 %



3.59 %



0.64 %



3.62 %

































Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 100,012



$ 80,064



$ 95,655



$ 75,710

Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity



25.86 %



33.25 %



5.20 %



19.20 %

































Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$ 98,145



$ 77,986



$ 93,736



$ 73,582

Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity



-26.35 %



34.13 %



5.31 %



35.32 %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)



10,149,007





7,634,239





10,174,528





7,404,350

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$ (0.64)



$ 0.88



$ 0.37



$ 2.63



































Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)



10,161,778





7,669,348





10,176,360





7,416,182

Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$ (0.64)



$ 0.87



$ 0.37



$ 2.62

Pro forma weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)



10,189,612













10,188,212









Pro Forma tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$ 0.50











$ 1.50











































Pro forma weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)



10,176,841













10,186,320









Pro forma tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$ 0.50











$ 1.50











































Tangible assets































Total assets

$ 826,349



$ 751,173

















Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,840)





(2,046)

















Tangible assets

$ 824,509



$ 749,127



















































Tangible shareholders' equity































Total shareholders' equity

$ 100,615



$ 82,765

















Less: Goodwill and intangibles



(1,840)





(2,046)

















Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 98,775



$ 80,719



















































Tangible shareholders' equity































Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 98,775



$ 80,719

















Tangible assets (denominator)

$ 824,509



$ 749,127

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets



11.98 %



10.78 %

















































End of period common shares outstanding



10,057,506





10,187,500

















Book value per share

$ 10.00



$ 8.12

















Tangible book value per share

$ 9.82



$ 7.92

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets



12.18 %



11.02 %





















Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:



































Short-term investments(1)

$ 145,147



$ 884





2.43 %

$ 133,322



$ 657





1.97 % Investment securities(2)



1,069





4





1.48





1,053





—





0.00

Loans held for sale



265





—





0.00





315





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



651,186





11,338





6.91





596,450





10,139





6.80

Total interest-earning assets



797,667





12,230





6.08





731,140





10,796





5.91

Noninterest-earning assets



8,773





















11,143

















Total assets

$ 806,440



















$ 742,283



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 287,241





1,234





1.70 %

$ 261,013





1,019





1.56 % Time deposits



220,935





1,237





2.22





207,800





862





1.66

Total interest-bearing deposits



508,176





2,471





1.93





468,813





1,881





1.60

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





4,487





57





5.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities



508,176





2,471





1.93





473,300





1,938





1.64



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



193,785





















184,994

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



4,467





















3,925

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



198,252





















188,919

















Shareholders' equity



100,012





















80,064

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 806,440



















$ 742,283



































































Net interest income excluding loan fee income









$ 9,759



















$ 8,858









Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)



















4.15 %



















4.27 % Net interest margin excluding loan fee income



















4.85 %



















4.85 %





(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.



(3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans.



(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.