Bank7 Corp. Announces Record 1Q 2019 Earnings

Bank7 Corp.

Apr 30, 2019, 09:15 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019.  "We are pleased to announce record pre-tax income for our first quarter results.  Our first quarter performance shows continued balance sheet growth, especially in our core deposits.  That growth, combined with our excellent efficiency ratio and asset quality, continues to produce outstanding returns in both average assets and average tangible common equity.  These results were achieved despite incurring additional costs related to our status as a public company and the addition of our Tulsa loan production office," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to three months ended March 31, 2018:

  • Pre-tax income of $6.8 million, a 7.43% increase
  • Adjusted income of $5.1 million, a 8.9% increase
  • Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $11.6 million, a 7.36% increase
  • Net interest margin, excluding loan fee income, of 4.93%, a 28 basis point increase

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes.  At March 31, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.18%, 16.05%, 16.05%, and 17.30% respectively for the Bank.  At March 31, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.05%, 15.87%, 15.87%, and 17.13% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis.  Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses.  We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes.  Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense, which some investors may consider to be a more appropriate comparison given our S Corporation status prior to September 2018.  We calculate our adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined C Corporation effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 25.0% and 26.0% in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.  This calculation illustrates only the change from our status as a S Corporation into a C Corporation and does not give effect to any other transaction.  However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations.  As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use.  Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently.  You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.  The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Three months ended

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)





Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$

11,622

$

10,825

Loan fee income

(1,289)


(1,832)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$

10,333

$

8,993









Average total loans

$

586,408

$

566,021

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)

8.04

%

7.65

%

Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)

7.15

%

6.44

%









Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)







Net interest income

$

10,353

$

9,861

Loan fee income

(1,289)


(1,832)

Net interest income excluding loan fees

$

9,064

$

8,029









Average earning assets

$

745,739

$

690,139

Net interest margin (including loan fee income)

5.63

%

5.72

%

Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)

4.93

%

4.72

%









Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings







Net income before income taxes

$

6,821

$

6,349

Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses

-


(100)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$

6,821

$

6,449









Adjusted provision for income tax







Net income before income taxes

$

6,821

$

6,349

Total effective adjusted tax rate

25.0

%

26.0

%

Adjusted provision for income taxes

$

1,705

$

1,651









Adjusted net income







Net income before income taxes

$

6,821

$

6,349

Adjusted provision for income taxes

1,705


1,651

Adjusted net income

$

5,116

$

4,698









Adjusted ratios and per share data







Adjusted net income (numerator)

$

5,116

$

4,698









Average assets (denominator)

$

754,176

$

700,983

Adjusted return on average assets

2.75

%

2.72

%









Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$

90,813

$

71,410

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

22.85

%

26.10

%









Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$

88,839

$

69,261

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

23.35

%

27.51

%









Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

10,187,500


7,287,500

Adjusted net income per common share—basic

0.50


0.64









Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

10,187,500


7,287,500

Adjusted net income per common share—diluted

0.50


0.64









Tangible assets







Total assets

$

787,236

$

706,565

Less: Goodwill

(1,943)


(2,149)

Tangible assets

$

785,293

$

704,416









Tangible shareholders' equity







Total shareholders' equity

$

93,753

$

75,524

Less: Goodwill

(1,943)


(2,149)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

91,810

$

73,375









Tangible shareholders' equity







Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$

91,810

$

73,375

Tangible assets (denominator)

$

785,293

$

704,416

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

11.69

%

10.42

%









End of period common shares outstanding

10,187,500


7,287,500

Book value per share

$

9.20

$

10.36

Tangible book value per share

$

9.01

$

10.07

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

11.91

%

10.69

%


Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income


For the Three Months Ended March 31,


2019

2018


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

158,068

$

956


2.45

%

$

123,069

$

515


1.67

%

Investment securities(2)

1,055





0.00


1,049





0.00

Loans held for sale

208





0.00


71





0.00

Total loans(3)

586,408


10,333


7.15


565,950


8,992


6.36

Total interest-earning assets

745,739


11,289


6.14


690,139


9,507


5.51

Noninterest-earning assets

8,437










10,844








Total assets

$

754,176









$

700,983

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

285,289


1,299


1.85

%

$

211,585


613


1.16

%

Time deposits

192,499


925


1.95


243,319


806


1.33

Total interest-bearing deposits

477,788


2,224


1.89


454,904


1,419


1.25

Other borrowings







0.00


5,369


60


4.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities

477,788


2,224


1.89


460,273


1,479


1.29

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

179,801










165,974








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,774










3,326








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

185,575










169,300








Shareholders' equity

90,813










71,410








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

754,176









$

700,983

































Net interest income excluding loan fee income




$

9,064









$

8,029




Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)









4.25

%









4.22

%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









4.93

%









4.65

%


(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.


(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.


(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.


(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.


Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income


For the Three Months Ended March 31,


2019

2018


Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

















Short-term investments(1)

$

158,068

$

956


2.45

%

$

123,069

$

515


1.67

%

Investment securities(2)

1,055





0.00


1,049





0.00

Loans held for sale

208





0.00


71





0.00

Total loans(3)

586,408


11,622


8.04


565,950


10,825


7.65

Total interest-earning assets

745,739


12,578


6.84


690,139


11,340


6.57

Noninterest-earning assets

8,437










10,844








Total assets

$

754,176









$

700,983

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$

285,289


1,299


1.85

%

$

211,585


613


1.16

%

Time deposits

192,499


925


1.95


243,319


806


1.33

Total interest-bearing deposits

477,788


2,224


1.89


454,904


1,419


1.25

Other borrowings







0.00


5,369


60


4.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities

477,788


2,224


1.89


460,273


1,479


1.29

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

179,801










165,974








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,774










3,326








Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

185,575










169,300








Shareholders' equity

90,813










71,410








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

754,176









$

700,983

































Net interest income excluding loan fee income




$

10,353









$

9,861




Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)









4.95

%









5.29

%

Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









5.63

%









5.72

%


(1)

Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.


(2)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.


(3)

Non-accrual loans are included in loans.


(4)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Bank7 Corp. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets







Dollars in thousands, exceper per share data

Unaudited as of



Assets

March 31,

December 31,


2019

2018







Cash and due from banks

$

156,149

$

128,090

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

34,277


31,759

Loans, net

578,790


592,078

Loans held for sale

207


512

Premises and equipment, net

8,289


7,753

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,055


1,055

Foreclosed assets held for sale

110


110

Goodwill and intangibles

1,943


1,995

Interest receivable and other assets

6,416


7,159









Total assets

$

787,236

$

770,511









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing

$

185,351

$

201,159

Interest-bearing

501,325


474,744









Total deposits

686,676


675,903









Borrowings

-


-

Income taxes payable

3,650


1,913

Interest payable and other liabilities

3,157


4,229









Total liabilities

693,483


682,045









Common stock

102


102

Additional paid-in capital

80,446


80,275

Retained earnings

13,205


8,089









Total shareholders' equity

93,753


88,466









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

787,236

$

770,511

Bank7 Corp. 
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income






Unaudited as of


Quarter Ended


March 31,

Dollars in thousands, exceper per share data

2019

2018

Interest Income


Loans, including fees

$

11,622

$

10,825

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

417


149

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

538


366









Total interest income

12,577


11,340









Interest Expense







Deposits

2,224


1,419

Other borrowings

-


60









Total interest expense

2,224


1,479









Net Interest Income

10,353


9,861









Provision for Loan Losses

-


100









Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,353


9,761









Noninterest Income







Secondary market income

37


40

Service charges on deposit accounts

60


80

Other

126


144









Total noninterest income

223


264









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

2,171


2,150

Furniture and equipment

159


157

Occupancy

343


291

Data and item processing

262


233

Accounting, marketing and legal fees

147


34

Regulatory assessments

32


126

Advertising and public relations

186


187

Travel, lodging and entertainment

42


193

Other

413


305









Total noninterest expense

3,755


3,676









Income Before Taxes

6,821


6,349

Income tax expense

1,705


-

Net Income