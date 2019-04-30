Bank7 Corp. Announces Record 1Q 2019 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019. "We are pleased to announce record pre-tax income for our first quarter results. Our first quarter performance shows continued balance sheet growth, especially in our core deposits. That growth, combined with our excellent efficiency ratio and asset quality, continues to produce outstanding returns in both average assets and average tangible common equity. These results were achieved despite incurring additional costs related to our status as a public company and the addition of our Tulsa loan production office," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to three months ended March 31, 2018:

Pre-tax income of $6.8 million , a 7.43% increase

, a 7.43% increase Adjusted income of $5.1 million , a 8.9% increase

, a 8.9% increase Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $11.6 million , a 7.36% increase

, a 7.36% increase Net interest margin, excluding loan fee income, of 4.93%, a 28 basis point increase

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. At March 31, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.18%, 16.05%, 16.05%, and 17.30% respectively for the Bank. At March 31, 2019 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.05%, 15.87%, 15.87%, and 17.13% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense, which some investors may consider to be a more appropriate comparison given our S Corporation status prior to September 2018. We calculate our adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined C Corporation effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 25.0% and 26.0% in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. This calculation illustrates only the change from our status as a S Corporation into a C Corporation and does not give effect to any other transaction. However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:





Three months ended March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019



2018

Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)











Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$ 11,622



$ 10,825

Loan fee income



(1,289)





(1,832)

Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$ 10,333



$ 8,993



















Average total loans

$ 586,408



$ 566,021

Yield on loans (including loan fee income)



8.04 %



7.65 % Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)



7.15 %



6.44 %

















Net interest margin (excluding loan fees)















Net interest income

$ 10,353



$ 9,861

Loan fee income



(1,289)





(1,832)

Net interest income excluding loan fees

$ 9,064



$ 8,029



















Average earning assets

$ 745,739



$ 690,139

Net interest margin (including loan fee income)



5.63 %



5.72 % Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income)



4.93 %



4.72 %

















Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings















Net income before income taxes

$ 6,821



$ 6,349

Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses



-





(100)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$ 6,821



$ 6,449



















Adjusted provision for income tax















Net income before income taxes

$ 6,821



$ 6,349

Total effective adjusted tax rate



25.0 %



26.0 % Adjusted provision for income taxes

$ 1,705



$ 1,651



















Adjusted net income















Net income before income taxes

$ 6,821



$ 6,349

Adjusted provision for income taxes



1,705





1,651

Adjusted net income

$ 5,116



$ 4,698



















Adjusted ratios and per share data















Adjusted net income (numerator)

$ 5,116



$ 4,698



















Average assets (denominator)

$ 754,176



$ 700,983

Adjusted return on average assets



2.75 %



2.72 %

















Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 90,813



$ 71,410

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity



22.85 %



26.10 %

















Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$ 88,839



$ 69,261

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity



23.35 %



27.51 %

















Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)



10,187,500





7,287,500

Adjusted net income per common share—basic



0.50





0.64



















Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)



10,187,500





7,287,500

Adjusted net income per common share—diluted



0.50





0.64



















Tangible assets















Total assets

$ 787,236



$ 706,565

Less: Goodwill



(1,943)





(2,149)

Tangible assets

$ 785,293



$ 704,416



















Tangible shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' equity

$ 93,753



$ 75,524

Less: Goodwill



(1,943)





(2,149)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 91,810



$ 73,375



















Tangible shareholders' equity















Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 91,810



$ 73,375

Tangible assets (denominator)

$ 785,293



$ 704,416

Tangible common equity to tangible assets



11.69 %



10.42 %

















End of period common shares outstanding



10,187,500





7,287,500

Book value per share

$ 9.20



$ 10.36

Tangible book value per share

$ 9.01



$ 10.07

Total shareholders' equity to total assets



11.91 %



10.69 %





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:



































Short-term investments(1)

$ 158,068



$ 956





2.45 %

$ 123,069



$ 515





1.67 % Investment securities(2)



1,055





—





0.00





1,049





—





0.00

Loans held for sale



208





—





0.00





71





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



586,408





10,333





7.15





565,950





8,992





6.36

Total interest-earning assets



745,739





11,289





6.14





690,139





9,507





5.51

Noninterest-earning assets



8,437





















10,844

















Total assets

$ 754,176



















$ 700,983



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 285,289





1,299





1.85 %

$ 211,585





613





1.16 % Time deposits



192,499





925





1.95





243,319





806





1.33

Total interest-bearing deposits



477,788





2,224





1.89





454,904





1,419





1.25

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





5,369





60





4.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities



477,788





2,224





1.89





460,273





1,479





1.29



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



179,801





















165,974

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



5,774





















3,326

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



185,575





















169,300

















Shareholders' equity



90,813





















71,410

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 754,176



















$ 700,983



































































Net interest income excluding loan fee income









$ 9,064



















$ 8,029









Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)



















4.25 %



















4.22 % Net interest margin excluding loan fee income



















4.93 %



















4.65 %





(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.



(3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans.



(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income





For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018





Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate



Average Balance



Interest Income/ Expense



Average Yield/ Rate





(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:



































Short-term investments(1)

$ 158,068



$ 956





2.45 %

$ 123,069



$ 515





1.67 % Investment securities(2)



1,055





—





0.00





1,049





—





0.00

Loans held for sale



208





—





0.00





71





—





0.00

Total loans(3)



586,408





11,622





8.04





565,950





10,825





7.65

Total interest-earning assets



745,739





12,578





6.84





690,139





11,340





6.57

Noninterest-earning assets



8,437





















10,844

















Total assets

$ 754,176



















$ 700,983



































































Funding sources:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Deposits:















































Transaction accounts

$ 285,289





1,299





1.85 %

$ 211,585





613





1.16 % Time deposits



192,499





925





1.95





243,319





806





1.33

Total interest-bearing deposits



477,788





2,224





1.89





454,904





1,419





1.25

Other borrowings



—





—





0.00





5,369





60





4.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities



477,788





2,224





1.89





460,273





1,479





1.29



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



179,801





















165,974

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



5,774





















3,326

















Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



185,575





















169,300

















Shareholders' equity



90,813





















71,410

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 754,176



















$ 700,983



































































Net interest income excluding loan fee income









$ 10,353



















$ 9,861









Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4)



















4.95 %



















5.29 % Net interest margin excluding loan fee income



















5.63 %



















5.72 %





(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.



(3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans.



(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets













Dollars in thousands, exceper per share data

Unaudited as of







Assets

March 31,



December 31,





2019



2018















Cash and due from banks

$ 156,149



$ 128,090

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks



34,277





31,759

Loans, net



578,790





592,078

Loans held for sale



207





512

Premises and equipment, net



8,289





7,753

Nonmarketable equity securities



1,055





1,055

Foreclosed assets held for sale



110





110

Goodwill and intangibles



1,943





1,995

Interest receivable and other assets



6,416





7,159



















Total assets

$ 787,236



$ 770,511



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits















Noninterest-bearing

$ 185,351



$ 201,159

Interest-bearing



501,325





474,744



















Total deposits



686,676





675,903



















Borrowings



-





-

Income taxes payable



3,650





1,913

Interest payable and other liabilities



3,157





4,229



















Total liabilities



693,483





682,045



















Common stock



102





102

Additional paid-in capital



80,446





80,275

Retained earnings



13,205





8,089



















Total shareholders' equity



93,753





88,466



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 787,236



$ 770,511

