Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Announces Teresa (Tracy) L. Dick as a new member of its Board of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank7 Corp. Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Tracy Dick as a board member of both the company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank7. "We are pleased to welcome Tracy as a new board member, her financial background and expertise will certainly add value to our organization. We look forward to working with her in her new capacity," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO.

"I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Bank7. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to continue the success and growth of the bank. I am eager to further assist the team on a strategic level as well as support on the financial front," said Dick.

Ms. Dick has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant Secretary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. ("Diamondback") since February 2019. Prior to her current position with Diamondback, she served as Diamondback's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from January 2017 to February 2019, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from November 2009 to January 2017, and Corporate Controller since November 2007. Before joining Diamondback, Ms. Dick held a key management position as the Controller/Tax Director at Hiland Partners, a publicly-traded midstream energy master limited partnership. Ms. Dick has over two decades of accounting experience, including public company experience in both audit and tax areas. Ms. Dick received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from the University of Northern Colorado. Ms. Dick is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Council of Petroleum Accountants Societies.

Bank7 is an Oklahoma based organization operating nine locations in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas with assets of over $1 billion. Bank7 is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol of BSVN and is consistently highly ranked by S & P Global Market Intelligence as a Top performing community bank in the U.S. with assets under $3 billion.

