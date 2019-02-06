Bank7 Corp. Expanding into Tulsa Market with Bank7 Loan Production Office

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. is excited to announce that Bank7 has opened a Loan Production Office in Tulsa, OK. "We are pleased to have expanded our footprint into the Tulsa market," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO. 

Bank7 Corp. is an Oklahoma based organization with assets of $770 million, and recently launched an IPO and is now listed on Nasdaq, under the symbol of BSVN. It's primary subsidiary, Bank7, has eight locations in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. Bank7 is consistently highly ranked by S & P Global Market Intelligence as a Top performing community bank in the U.S. with assets under $1 billion.   

For more information about the Tulsa LPO call 918-291-4141 or visit Bank7 online at www.bank7.com.

Contact:
Terri S. Metzger
Bank7
1039 NW 63rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73116
Ph: 405-810-8600 / Email: Terri.Metzger@bank7.com

