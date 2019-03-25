Bank7 Ranked #10 of Top 100 Best-Performing Community Banks in U.S. for 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth straight year Bank7 has been ranked in the Top 100 of Best-Performing Community Banks in the U.S. by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Bank7 moved up to the #10 spot from #13 (in 2017) and has landed in the top 5 in four of its previous rankings. 4,619 other banks with assets under $1 billion were ranked using six metrics (read full analysis here). Bank7 is one of only two banks that have consecutively appeared more than any other on the list.

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) is an Oklahoma based organization with assets of $770 million, and recently launched an IPO and is now listed on Nasdaq, under the symbol of BSVN. It's primary subsidiary, Bank7, has eight locations in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.

For more information about Bank7 and its products, visit www.bank7.com.

Contact:

Terri Metzger

Bank7

1039 N.W. 63rd St.

Oklahoma City, OK. 73116

Ph: 405-810-8600 / terri.metzger@bank7.com

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

Related Links

http://www.bank7.com

