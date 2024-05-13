Bankart Partners with Diebold Nixdorf to Modernize its Payment Processing Platform Across Southeast Europe

Vynamic® Transaction Middleware cloud-native architecture enables a wide range of modern payment services, including acquiring, issuing and instant payments.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Bankart, the leading payment processing company in Slovenia and the surrounding region, is migrating its payment services by using Diebold Nixdorf's proven Vynamic® Transaction Middleware. The cloud-native solution will drive modern payment capability for ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, e-commerce and other systems for 20 banks in six countries throughout southeast Europe.

Diebold Nixdorf and Bankart logos

This initiative will replace Bankart's legacy payment processing platform (Base24) and enable greater flexibility and scalability required to develop new products and services. By leveraging Diebold Nixdorf's low-code and API-driven technology, Bankart can more efficiently deliver broader functionality to their customers, including multi-national banks, with no operational impact and significantly reduce operational costs. This includes traditional acquirer, issuing and transaction-switching services alongside new and emerging payment types in the region.

Aleksander Kurtevski, managing director at Bankart, said: "Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic Transaction Middleware allows us to quickly tailor and adapt our payment processing to meet various customer needs. It enables us to provide an open and connected digital environment where payments are an integral part of our everyday lives. By utilizing a proven, multi-phased migration to implement this modern platform, disruption to our operations and customers will be minimized."

Joe Myers, executive vice president of Global Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Our continued partnership with Bankart, and specifically this Vynamic Transaction Middleware program, exhibit our ability to create an end-to-end solution for financial institutions that modernizes the critical elements of transaction processing. This enables Bankart to easily remain compliant and agile, while creating a seamless and consistent experience for consumers, regardless of the banking channel they choose."

About Bankart

Bankart is the leading Slovenian and regional company in the field of processing of modern payment instruments. High-end processing services are essential part and technological background for today's and future digital paradigm. The company founded in 1997 and started operations in April 1998 has a strong footprint within the region, with over 25 years of field expertise, the company employs more than 230 experts, has 20 banking institutions as customers and processes over 600 million transactions annually.

Visit https://www.bankart.si for more information.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-B

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated