Diebold Nixdorf Unveils Vynamic® Connection Points 7, the Latest Generation of its Multivendor, Self-Service Software

VCP 7 is a modular solution for easy deployment and maintenance that provides out-of-the-box, end-to-end consumer journeys.

MADRID and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today unveiled at its Intersect Conference in Madrid Vynamic® Connection Points 7 (VCP 7), the company's seventh-generation multivendor, self-service software. VCP 7 delivers seamless consumer journeys through a modern and agile cost-competitive solution designed with unmatched security features. It's based on the latest user interface technology and provides financial institutions with a simple, clear path to digital transformation.

The VCP 7 family of products was built to seamlessly integrate with Vynamic Transaction Middleware, enabling the integration of the self-service channel into a modern and flexible payments platform. VCP 7 is optimized to work alongside Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series® ATMs, the Vynamic software ecosystem and DN AllConnect ServicesSM. With a full set of pre-configured transactions, VCP 7 enables a wide range of advanced functionalities out-of-the-box, such as cardless withdrawal, currency exchange, pre-staged deposits for individual consumers and small and medium businesses, cash recycling, and many more.

Diebold Nixdorf's VCP 7 launch customers will share at Intersect Madrid how they are partnering with the company to utilize VCP 7 and Vynamic Transaction Middleware to enable greater flexibility in developing new products and payment services for their consumers.

Joe Myers, executive vice president of Global Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Software plays a critical role in today's banking environment as financial institutions continue to reduce expenses, improve efficiency and look for new ways to be innovative. VCP 7 provides more functionality, creating seamless customer journeys from the start while reducing the reliance on specialized professional services for maintenance and upgrades. Through VCP 7's easy deployment, integration and maintenance, we're helping our customers achieve their goals for innovative and cost-effective self-service channels."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

