Bankers See Ongoing Threat from Credit Union Acquisition of Banks

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As mergers and acquisitions rebound across the banking sector, bank executives say competitive pressures are intensifying—particularly from credit unions—raising concerns about market balance, according to the latest survey from fintech IntraFi.

More than 170 bank M&A deals were announced in 2025, with credit unions accounting for roughly 10% of that total. Among bankers surveyed, the overwhelming majority (86%) cited uneven competition as their top concern related to these acquisitions. Eighty-two percent anticipate 11 or more credit union acquisitions in 2026.

"Many bankers are increasingly focused on competitive dynamics in their markets," said Mark Jacobsen, cofounder and CEO of IntraFi. "As acquisition activity continues, respondents are reporting increased pressure on deposits and lending."

Sixty-six percent of respondents cited increased competition for loans, deposits, or both due to credit union activity. Overall, 94% expect deposit competition to tighten or remain elevated over the next 12 months.

Nearly half of banks said loan demand improved in 2025, and 56% expect it to increase in 2026. Meanwhile, 97% anticipate either stable or improved access to capital this year.

IntraFi's Q4 2025 Bank Executive Business Outlook Survey includes responses from CEOs, presidents, and CFOs at 426 banks nationwide.

