IntraFi Named No. 1 Best Place to Work by American Banker and Washington Business Journal

Innovative fintech earns top workplace honors while advancing its mission to help banks access funding and serve their communities

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraFi has earned the No. 1 ranking on two prominent 2026 workplace lists, with American Banker naming the company the Best Place to Work in Fintech and the Washington Business Journal ranking it first among Greater Washington's extra-large companies.

It was the third time American Banker bestowed the top honor to IntraFi since it launched the list eight years ago, and the second year in a row that Washington Business Journal awarded the innovative company the top spot.

The dual recognition underscores a culture built around a clear mission: helping banks of all sizes to access funding, manage liquidity, and better serve the people and businesses in their local communities.

"It is humbling to see our team's commitment recognized once again," said Mark Jacobsen, Cofounder and CEO. "Our culture is a direct reflection of our people and their passion for helping our bank clients fund the American Dream. We're proud of what we've built together."

American Banker said IntraFi was at No. 1 "because of its mission-driven culture, investment in family-supporting benefits and an emphasis on flexibility."

IntraFi invented reciprocal deposits 25 years ago to allow banks to provide access to higher aggregate amounts of deposit insurance. Since then, it has grown into the largest network of its kind—able to help banks attract and retain deposits, access funding, manage liquidity, and provide small businesses and other customers with solutions for large cash balances. These capabilities are especially important for community banks, which play a vital role in supporting local economies across the country.

The Washington Business Journal ranked IntraFi first among extra-large companies in Greater Washington, a category for companies with 250 or more employees. The ranking was based on anonymous surveys of local employees administered by Quantum Workplace.

American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech program recognizes financial technology companies that demonstrate strong workplace practices, employee engagement, and benefits. IntraFi's 2026 No. 1 ranking continues a record of recognition by the publication, where the company has ranked at or near the top since the list's launch a decade ago.

About IntraFi

IntraFi has built the largest financial network of its kind, connecting thousands of financial institutions nationwide. The company is the nation's leading provider of reciprocal deposit services and a leading provider of overnight and term funding options. IntraFi helps financial institutions manage liquidity, access funding, and provide customers with solutions for keeping large deposits safe.

IntraFi is not an FDIC-insured bank, and deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. A list identifying IntraFi network banks appears at https://www.intrafi.com/network-banks. Certain conditions must be satisfied for "pass-through" FDIC deposit insurance coverage to apply.

SOURCE IntraFi