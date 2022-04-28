BankFirst Capital Corporation Completes $175.0 Million Capital Raise Through Participation in the Emergency Capital Investment Program

COLUMBUS, Miss., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX:BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent of BankFirst Financial Services (the "Bank"), today announced the closing of its issuance of $175.0 million of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U. S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP").

The ECIP investment from Treasury is intended to qualify as Tier 1 capital of the Company for regulatory capital purposes. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury will pay non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year beginning on the first dividend payment date after the two-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The dividend rate to be paid on the Senior Preferred will adjust annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. BankFirst is entitled to redeem the Senior Preferred on or after the fifth anniversary of the issuance of the Senior Preferred, subject to approval by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and in accordance with applicable regulatory capital regulations.

Established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the ECIP was created to encourage Community Development Financial Institutions, such as the Bank, and minority depository institutions to augment their efforts to support small and minority-owned businesses and consumers in low-income and underserved communities. For more information on ECIP, please visit Treasury's website regarding ECIP available at: https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-small-businesses/emergency-capital-investment-program.

About BankFirst Financial Services



BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company based in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.0 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2022. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Company is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, and the Bank operates additional branch offices in Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates three loan production offices in Biloxi, Brookhaven, and Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

Important Information



This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company or the Bank, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" for purposes of applicable securities laws, such as statements relating to expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance; such statements are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, such as the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including any current or future variant of the COVID-19 virus), economic difficulties at local, national, or global levels, greater than expected noninterest expenses, regulatory changes, fluctuations in interest rates, unpredictable natural or other disasters, or a deterioration in credit quality, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations of future results, performance or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. Any forward-looking statements presented in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and BankFirst and the Bank undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Available Information



The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.bankfirstfs.com/about-us/investors. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual meeting materials, annual reports, and quarterly earnings reports. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.bankfirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.bankfirstfs.com/about-us/investors). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation