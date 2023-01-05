Banking and Fintech Notable Mary Wisniewski Joins Cornerstone Advisors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banking consulting firm Cornerstone Advisors announced today that Mary Wisniewski has joined the company as editor-at-large and content director.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome someone with Mary's expertise to our team," said Cornerstone Advisors Founder and President Steve Williams. "Cornerstone's data-driven insights and deep banking knowledge have always been a differentiator in our consulting business, and we look forward to Mary's contributions in further elevating our real-world research and content."

Mary Wisniewski

Wisniewski has been a banking and fintech reporter for more than a decade. She most recently created fintech content for Finteching with Mary. She has written for Bankrate, American Banker, The LA Times, Royal Media Group, and others. She has also moderated and spoken at a variety of fintech events, including Future of Fintech, Digital Banking Summit, the Money Experience Summit, and EMERGE.

"I am fascinated with the magnitude of change that's really creating the next generation of financial services and am excited to help the industry respond to these changes as part of the Cornerstone team," said Wisniewski. "My goal will be to make insights from Cornerstone experts accessible while connecting with the thought leaders and disrupters in our industry."

Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consulting firm, brings innovative insights and strategic execution to banks, credit unions, and fintech firms, helping them reach the next level of performance. For more information, visit crnrstone.com.

