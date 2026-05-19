Banking Consulting Services Market to Reach $37.5 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The banking consulting services market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in demand for enhanced digital banking experiences and personalized financial services and rise in the complexity of banking operations & IT systems.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Banking Consulting Services Market by Service (Operation Consulting, Strategy Consulting, Technology Consulting, Financial Advisory Consulting, and Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and End Users (Corporate and Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Retail Banking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "banking consulting services market" was valued at $20.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $37.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2033.

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Prime Determinants of Growth

Moreover, the expansion of digital banking in emerging markets is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high implementation costs and data security & privacy concerns in banking consulting services limit the growth of the banking consulting services market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $20.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $37.5 billion CAGR 6.3 % Segments Covered Service, Enterprise Size, End-Users, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for enhanced digital banking experience Rise in complexity of banking operations & IT systems Opportunities The expansion of digital banking in emerging markets. Restraints High implementation costs Data security & privacy concerns



The operation consulting segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

By service, the operation consulting segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-fifth of the market revenue, owing to the growing emphasis on efficiency, automation, and risk management amid digital transformation. Banks seek expert consulting to optimize processes and ensure compliance amid AI-driven operations and infrastructure demands, which is driving the segment growth.

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than three-fifths of the market revenue. Rise in demand for simplified corporate banking services and treasury management solutions is leading to increasing demand for consulting services in banking among large enterprises.

The Retail Banking segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By end-users, the retail banking segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the market revenue. Rise in demand for personalized banking has led to the use of data analytics and machine learning to improve customer insights and product offerings, driving growth in banking consulting services.

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North America region to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, contributing for less than two-fifths of the market revenue. This is due to rise in demand for strategic advisory, regulatory compliance, and technology integration in banking operations. In addition, increase in fintech collaborations, digital banking expansion, and strong focus on risk management have further fueled the market growth in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Accenture

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company, Inc.

Oliver Wyman Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Roland Berger

IBM Corporation

Capgemini

FIS Global

Ernst & Young

CGI Inc.

PwC

Kearney

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Wipro Ltd

Infosys Limited

Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the banking consulting services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key findings of the study

By service, the operation consulting segment led the banking consulting services industry in terms of revenue in 2023.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest banking consulting services market share in 2023.

By end users, the retail banking segment accounted for the highest banking consulting services share in 2023.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2023.

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