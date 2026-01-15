Bankinter Joins Bit2Me's Capital Structure Following €30 Million Funding Round

Through this agreement, both entities will explore technological synergies and knowledge-sharing opportunities. The bank reinforces its commitment to technological innovation through its venture capital investments.



Bit2Me is set to accelerate its EU expansion plans backed by its strategic partners and its newly obtained European regulatory license.

MADRID, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankinter has reached an investment agreement with Bit2Me, the leading digital asset company in the Spanish-speaking market. Under the terms of the deal, the bank acquires a stake in the company's capital, joining the €30 million funding round originally announced last August.

The primary objective of this investment is to explore and achieve technological and knowledge-based synergies. Furthermore, Bankinter positions itself alongside a national technological partner in the development of solutions using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

From left to right: Charo Ruiz, directora de Inversión de Capital Riesgo de Bankinter; Javier Roca, Capital Riesgo de Bankinter; Pablo Lancry, director de Innovación y Capital Riesgo de Bankinter; Andrei Manuel, Co CEO de Bit2Me; Leif Ferreira, CEO de Bit2Me; David Ortega, CIO de Bit2Me; Eder Azebedo, director de Compliance de Bit2Me

For Bankinter, this operation reflects the entity's ongoing commitment to technological innovation and to generating synergies with specialized fintech startups like Bit2Me. This strategy allows the bank to anticipate future trends in the financial landscape.

This investment agreement, coupled with Bit2Me's attainment of the European regulatory license on July 29, and the support of strategic partners such as Telefónica, Inveready, Investcorp, Tether, and BBVA, will enable the Spanish fintech to accelerate its expansion plans across the European Union. It will also strengthen its presence in Argentina and other Latin American countries, consolidating its position as a key player in the crypto ecosystem within both Europe and the Spanish-speaking world. Bit2Me's capital structure also includes participation from Unicaja and Cecabank.

Pablo Casadío, CFO of Bit2Me, stated: "This alliance confirms that the banking sector can leverage our deep industry know-how to enhance their offering. Instead of competing, we are integrating strengths. Spain and Europe present an unrivaled scenario, and thanks to our technological and regulatory solidity, Bit2Me is the ideal partner for financial entities to capitalize on this environment, providing their clients access to the crypto ecosystem with maximum security and guarantees."

About Bankinter

Bankinter is the fifth-largest Spanish bank by size and the most resilient among listed entities in the Eurozone, as recognized by the European Banking Authority. It is a prominent player in European banking, with a presence in Spain, Ireland, Portugal, and Luxembourg. Its differentiation lies in its profitability, efficiency, and asset quality, along with a strong specialization in Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and a significant presence in Private Banking. Throughout its 60-year history, the bank has distinguished itself as a pioneer in digitalization, providing innovative solutions for customers across all segments. It was the first to launch mobile banking, the first digital broker, and the first robo-advisor from a bank in Spain, among other milestones.

About Bit2Me

Bit2Me is the leading crypto-asset company in Spain, registered with the CNMV as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP). The company has been building crypto infrastructure for over 10 years and holds multiple certifications in cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, including: ISO 27001 (Information Security Management); ISO 22301 (Business Continuity Management); ISO 37001 (Anti-Bribery and Corporate Ethics); ISO 37301 (Compliance Management Systems); UNE 19601 (Criminal Compliance Management); and the CSA STAR Level 1 certification.

Bit2Me has been recognized as one of the most trusted exchanges and awarded "Best Cryptocurrency Exchange" in Italy and Portugal by Rankia.

The company is also committed to cryptocurrency education and adoption through Bit2Me Academy, the largest Spanish-language crypto educational platform, offering over 450 free articles and certified courses.

Disclaimer

Important Information Regarding Crypto-Assets. This marketing communication has not been reviewed or approved by any competent authority of the European Union. Bit2Me acts as an authorized crypto-asset service provider. It is important to note that crypto-assets are not covered by deposit guarantee schemes or investor compensation schemes established in the EU. Exchange rates are highly volatile and there is a risk of total loss of the investment. You can find more information about the risks at: bit2me.com/legal/riesgos

