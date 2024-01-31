BankProv Welcomes Sandra Ennin as VP, Business Banking Officer

AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv (NASDAQ: PVBC), a future-ready commercial bank that offers technology-driven banking solutions to its clients, is pleased to announce the addition of Sandra Ennin to the organization as Vice President (VP), Business Banking Officer. Ennin joins BankProv with over 15 years of industry experience working with various financial institutions.

Sandra Ennin Joins BankProv as Vice President, Business Banking Officer

In her role at BankProv, Sandra will be responsible for driving the growth and success of the Bank's small business loan portfolio, by fostering strong relationships with current clients and spearheading initiatives to attract new business opportunities. Additionally, she will collaborate actively with community organizations in the Newburyport and Amesbury markets in support of the overall economic well-being of the region.

"Sandra has a proven track record of delivering financial solutions to small businesses in the Merrimack Valley of Massachusetts," said Joe Kenney, Chief Lending Officer for BankProv. "Her understanding of the local market and commitment to building meaningful relationships with small business owners makes her an exceptional addition to our team."

Ennin brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to BankProv. Throughout her career she has made significant contributions at well-regarded financial institutions where she held various roles within business banking. Ennin graduated cum laude with a degree in economics and finance and is currently in the process of earning an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.

"It is an exciting time at BankProv as we are well positioned to make a difference in the communities that we serve," said Ennin. "I am thrilled to be in a role where I can further foster my commitment and passion to understand each business and their unique needs."

About BankProv

BankProv is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products for corporate clients. As a premier Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider specializing in technology-driven banking solutions to niche markets, the Bank seeks to build financially strong and vibrant communities by investing in the success of their clients through understanding and solving their unique business needs. BankProv is a trusted advisor and partner to a wide range of niche, technology-driven industries including renewable energy, fintech and enterprise value lending. Headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts, BankProv is the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). To learn more about the organization, visit bankprov.com.

