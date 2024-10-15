Bankrate Partners with SmallBusinessLoans to Improve SMB Access to Financing & Promote Financial Wellbeing

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankrate, a Red Ventures business, and SmallBusinessLoans announce a new partnership helping small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) access tailored financing solutions and find the business services they need to facilitate their operations and achieve their goals.

"We're delighted Bankrate chose us," says SmallBusinessLoans President Joe Valeo. "We're proud they recognized how we've built best-in-class financing technology, fed by algorithms tapping into more than 25 years of financial services data. It allows us to quickly connect potential business borrowers to vetted funders that are uniquely suited to meet SMB needs. In addition, our network of business service providers delivers trusted vendor sources, almost immediately."

Bankrate's research, resources and award-winning content have guided business decision-making for consumers and entrepreneurs since 1976. SmallBusinessLoans is a dynamic fintech brand that matches qualified SMBs with custom financing solutions and reliable business services providers through a simple, efficient online process.

"Bankrate recognized that accessing funds and finding service resources are points of friction for entrepreneurs at every stage, whether they're startups or well-established, successful companies," said Richard Jordan, Bankrate Head of Brand Partnerships. "SMBs trust Bankrate to help them find financing and related services to help their business thrive. We realized that if we could identify a trusted partner that could seamlessly provide access to tailored financing solutions and business services, we could help alleviate an epidemic of cashflow- and operations-driven stress. That's why we did our due diligence and chose to partner with SmallBusinessLoans."

SMBs enjoy simplified, quick access to the capital and business services they need through SmallBusinessLoans' straightforward, online process.

The Bankrate/SmallBusinessLoans relationship saves SMB owners time and energy, freeing them to focus on what's most important—building their business's operational success and financial wellbeing. For further information, visit Bankrate (https://www.bankrate.com/loans/small-business/)

About Bankrate: Bankrate has guided savers and spenders through the next steps of their financial journeys since 1976. Whether it's rates or information on mortgages, investing, credit cards, personal loans, insurance, taxes or retirement, the company offers various free resources to help consumers reach their goals. From product comparison tools to award-winning editorial content, Bankrate provides objective information and actionable next steps. Bankrate also aggregates rate information from over 4,800 institutions on more than 300 financial products, with coverage in more than 600 local markets. It's why over 100 million people put their trust in Bankrate every year.

About SmallBusinessLoans: SmallBusinessLoans matches qualified entrepreneurs to lenders who may provide short-term financing for business operational needs and growth opportunities. Its network of recommended financing providers includes a growing list of highly qualified fintechs, banks and financial services companies. SmallBusinessLoans also provides a network of established, reliable business services vendors.

In California, products are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law lender and broker license. License number: 603A169.

SOURCE SmallBusinessLoans