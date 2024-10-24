SMALLBUSINESSLOANS EXPANDS SMB ACCESS THROUGH NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH NORTH

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallBusinessLoans (SBL) announces a new partnership with North to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) seek financing.

"North and SmallBusinessLoans have come together to provide access to tailored, hassle-free business financing via SBL's advanced technology and fast, simple process," says SmallBusinessLoans president Joe Valeo. "With embedded SBL access to financing providers now offered on North's Exchange marketplace, we've created an innovative opportunity for qualified business owners to be connected to trusted, reliable financing providers that can quickly meet their SMB's unique funding needs."

North builds frictionless payment solutions to simplify and grow businesses. From the front door to the back office, North has SMBs covered, with point of sale (POS) hardware, a fully integrated payment platform, and comprehensive merchant services to manage inventory, employees, and more.

"We chose to partner with SmallBusinessLoans because their technology, experience and commitment to the SMB community is unmatched in the fintech industry," says Weilynn Tan, North's Senior Vice President of Product Integration. "Our merchants interact with our payment platforms almost every day. Building SmallBusinessLoans into the North Exchange makes smart business sense, creating a streamlined conduit to funding that can be used for practically any business need…payroll, funding gaps, inventory, equipment purchases, even expansion opportunities that require additional funding."

About SmallBusinessLoans

SmallBusinessLoans connects qualified business owners to financing providers who can provide short-term financing for business operational needs and growth opportunities. Its network of recommended financing providers includes a growing list of highly qualified fintechs, banks and financial services companies. SmallBusinessLoans also provides a network of established, reliable business services vendors.

About North

Founded in 1992, North is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, North has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. North's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, North delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.north.com.

In California, products are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law lending and broker license. License number: 603A169.

