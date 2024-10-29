Banner Capital Management Named to Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Inc.'s annual list highlights the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with track records of backing founder-led companies

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Capital Management, LLC ("Banner") today announced the firm has been recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for 2024 as one of the private equity firms with a strong track record of backing founder-led companies. This recognition underscores Banner's strong commitment to partnering with founders, family shareholders, and management teams in the lower middle market.

"We're humbled and honored to receive this recognition from Inc., and more importantly, to have the trust and confidence of founders we have partnered with," said Tanner Ainge, Founder & CEO of Banner.

To compile the list, Inc. went directly to the source by speaking with entrepreneurs who have received investment from private equity firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity firms and shared data on how their companies have grown as a result.

Since its founding, Banner has placed a high priority on businesses seeking their first institutional capital. Committed to a partnership approach, the firm provides capital solutions and transaction structures tailored to meet the unique needs of each founder, entrepreneur, or leadership team it does business with. Banner focuses on companies generating between $4 million and $15 million in EBITDA and seeks to invest $15M to $60M into each transaction.

About Banner

Banner Capital Management, LLC is a private equity firm focused on providing partnership capital to family-owned and founder-led businesses in the Western United States. As of June 30, 2024, the firm has $451 million in assets under management (AUM)*.

For more information, visit www.bannercap.com.

* The reported AUM figure includes the cost basis of an additional investment that closed on July 1, 2024

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading business media brand that has chronicled the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for more than 40 years. Each year, Inc. releases the Founder-Friendly Investors list, highlighting private equity firms that support and foster the growth of founder-led companies. This list celebrates firms that have a track record of helping businesses scale while maintaining the founders' vision.

For more information about Inc. and the Founder Friendly list, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2024

The List of Founder-Friendly Investors was compiled by Inc. and was based on references supplied by Banner. It is unclear how many firms were considered for this recognition. Banner paid a $1,495 application fee but did not provide any additional compensation to be included on the list. Inc. is not associated with Banner and has no investment in any of the firm's sponsored vehicles. Other rankings or surveys may not come to the same conclusion.

