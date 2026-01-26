Banner Capital Recognized on Top 50 Middle-Market Private Equity List

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Capital today announced its inclusion in Grady Campbell's 2026 Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market, a recognition awarded to firms that demonstrate differentiated investment strategies, consistent execution, and strong performance.

The annual Top 50 list that was released today highlights firms that have developed a track record of value creation and long-term partnership with management teams. Grady Campbell's selection process evaluates firms based on factors including investment performance, firm strategy, deal execution, and reputation within the private equity ecosystem.

"Being recognized by Grady Campbell reflects our team's dedication to partnering with founders and management teams," said Tanner Ainge, Founder & CEO of Banner Capital. "We remain focused on building enduring businesses by aligning capital, strategy, and people, and we are grateful to be recognized alongside such an exceptional group of investors."

In addition to GCI's recognition, Banner was also recently named as a two-time Inc Founder Friendly Investor.

Read more about the GCI Publishing's recognition, and see the full list of firms included, here

About Banner Capital

Banner Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led and family-owned businesses in the Western United States. We invest in essential, main street service companies that form the backbone of the U.S. economy, typically with $4M - $15M in EBITDA. The firm operates from offices in Utah and Arizona, manages $654M in assets as of 9/30/2025, and takes a founder-friendly, collaborative approach to supporting growth, recapitalizations and ownership transitions.

About GCI Publishing

GCI Publishing created the Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market program to recognize private equity firms operating in the middle market. GCI Publishing is part of Grady Campbell, a private equity branding and marketing firm with more than 30 years of experience supporting private equity sponsors across fundraising, investment, and exit phases.

The "Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market" is a program designed by Grady Campbell to acknowledge and promote private equity firms operating in the middle market. Firms are selected based on criteria that may include track record, reputation, leadership, and firm strategy. Banner is not aware of the total number of firms considered for this recognition. Banner paid a $795 application fee to be considered for the award but did not provide any additional compensation in connection with the recognition. Grady Campbell is not affiliated with Banner Capital Management, LLC and has no investment in any of the firm's sponsored investment vehicles. Other rankings or surveys may not reach the same conclusions.

