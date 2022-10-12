Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners open surgery centers dedicated to pain and cardiovascular services

Scottsdale, Tucson locations extend network, with more expected in 2023

PHOENIX, Oct.12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Healthcare Partners, in partnership with Banner Health, today announces the acquisition of two new ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) in Scottsdale and Tucson, Arizona, bringing its total to 27 ASCs.

The rapid addition of Banner Surgery Centers has markedly increased access to high-quality healthcare in the region with critical expansion of service line offerings in an outpatient setting.

"It is vital that Banner Health continues to meet patients and physicians where they are in their need for care, which continues to expand to outpatient settings for surgeries and procedures," said Banner Health Vice President of Ambulatory Services James Cote. "The network of ASCs that we continue to build with Atlas is key to delivering high-quality, convenient care in a lower-cost setting. This is a must for our physicians and patients seeking care with Banner."

These additional ASCs represent how the Banner/Atlas Healthcare Partners Network is growing:

Banner Surgery Center – Desert Vista, located near McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona , will feature two operating rooms. It will also provide pain management and spine services in partnership with two physician investors.

, will feature two operating rooms. It will also provide pain management and spine services in partnership with two physician investors. Banner Cardiovascular Center – Tanque Verde was converted from an office-based laboratory (OBL) to an ASC to better serve surgery patients. Arizona EndoVascular has been successfully operating as an OBL performing peripheral arterial disease procedures. The two-room ASC currently has a mobile c-arm in one operating room and another room being converted to a cath lab with Philips fixed unit imaging and a control room. The new cath lab will support more complex peripheral arterial disease procedures and will also allow for diagnostic and therapeutic cardiac and electrophysiology procedures.

Arizona EndoVascular is a leading provider of vascular and endovascular surgery in the Tucson, Arizona market with four physicians and multiple offices. It has treated patients in Southern Arizona for over twenty years. Current partners Dr. Eric Berens, Dr. Christopher Compton and Dr. Sara McKeever recently welcomed Dr. Lauren Beliveau to their practice and are excited about Banner/Atlas efforts to continue expanding with the addition of interventional cardiology and electrophysiology physicians at the ASC.

"Over the last nearly four years we have created an integrated partnership with Banner focused on creating a great experience for physicians and patients," said Atlas Healthcare Partners CEO Aric Burke. "These additional ASCs to the network are a critical part of the Banner/Atlas growth strategy. By continuing to expand service lines such as pain and spine, and cardiovascular we are providing outstanding customer service to physicians in a place where they can better care for patients."

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners (Atlas) specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in partnership with health systems and physicians. Atlas was formed in 2018 to develop and manage Banner Health's ASC network in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming. Over a four-year period, Atlas has helped Banner more than triple its ASC network from 8 to 27 ASCs, which has significantly increased its market share and expanded its ASC service line offerings. Atlas now partners with additional health systems, including the newly formed BHSH, to develop and manage ASC networks in their markets, and MedAxiom to create a first-of-its-kind cardiovascular-focused ASC company. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit http://www.atlashp.com/.

Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit health care systems in the country. In addition to 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner also operates an academic medicine division, Banner – University Medicine, and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, a partnership with one of the world's leading cancer programs, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner's array of services includes a health-insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make health care easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits, and Banner operates a free 24/7 nurse line for health questions or concerns. Patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

