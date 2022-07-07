Banner Health Completes Renovations at Banner Imaging Paradise Valley Breast Center

PHOENIX, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Healthcare Infrastructure Partners recently completed renovations for Banner Imaging Paradise Valley Breast Center at North 40th Street and Bell Road in Phoenix. The upgraded location features a new patient and family service center with a modern lobby, welcoming entrance and reception area, and women's imaging comfort rooms that enhance the patient experience.

"Patients scheduled for imaging may arrive feeling anxious about the imaging procedure and what it may reveal," said Kara Mayeaux, senior director of Operations at Banner Imaging. "Image quality is critical for proper reading, so making sure the environment is comfortable and relaxing is fundamental to ensuring high-quality diagnostic images."

"We are very impressed by Banner Health's commitment to improving the patient experience through thoughtful design, and we are glad to have worked with Southwest Design Building , a Phoenix-based contractor specializing in healthcare construction," said Clare Duan, CEO of CD Healthcare Infrastructure Partners. "Our mission is to modernize healthcare infrastructure that facilitate consumer-centric care delivery. Together with Banner Health and Southwest Design Building, we have steered this renovation to great success, despite challenges from supply chain disruptions and a labor shortage during the pandemic."

Banner Imaging Paradise Valley Breast Center offers comprehensive radiology and imaging services, including MRI, PET/CT, CT, X-Ray, fluoroscopy, ultrasound, mammography, breast imaging, and DEXA bone density scans. Banner Imaging Paradise Valley Breast Center is recognized as a Breast Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.

About Banner Health

Banner Health is one of the largest, secular nonprofit healthcare systems in the country. In addition to 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner also has an academic division, Banner – University Medicine, and a partnership with one of the world's leading cancer programs, Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner's array of services includes a health-insurance division, employed physician groups, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, stand-alone imaging centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation, behavioral health services, a research division and a nursing registry. To make healthcare easier, 100% of Banner-employed doctors are available for virtual visits, and Banner operates a free 24/7 nurse line for health questions or concerns. Patients may also reserve spots at Banner Urgent Care locations and can book appointments online with many Banner-employed doctors. Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health also has locations in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About CD Healthcare Infrastructure Partners LLC

CD Healthcare Infrastructure Partners is a vertically integrated real asset investment platform focused on modernizing mission-critical healthcare infrastructure that facilitate affordable, accessible, and convenient care delivery nearby where people live and work.

