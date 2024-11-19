BANNER PUBLIC AFFAIRS LAUNCHES TAX, TARIFF AND TRADE PRACTICE

New division to provide strategic guidance and support under incoming administration's economic focus

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the incoming administration's tax and trade policy priorities, Banner Public Affairs (Banner) today announced the formation of a dedicated Tax, Tariff and Trade Practice. Co-chaired by Banner Co-Founder and Partner, Jesse Appleton, and Banner Senior Vice President, Matt Bormet, this new division will provide clients with expert guidance to navigate trade complexities and tax reforms to advance their strategic goals under the administration's forthcoming economic initiatives.

"Having served as a Senior Advisor at the U.S. Treasury Department under Secretary Hank Paulson and as a top policy advisor in the U.S. Senate, I understand the importance of favorable tax and trade policies that are essential for achieving success across a variety of industries," said Appleton. "Under Banner's new bipartisan practice, we will anticipate and respond to changes in policy, providing our clients with the insight and expertise needed to succeed under the new administration's economic agenda."

As co-chair, Bormet provides over two decades of hands-on policy experience, including time under Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA) where he handled a number of policy issues related to energy, transportation, technology and the environment.

"Taxes and trade policy are hugely important to the economy of the Pacific Northwest and were a large part of my focus during my time on Capitol Hill," said Bormet. "I'm excited to dive back into them and look forward to leveraging my knowledge and experience to help our clients effectively engage with policymakers in the evolving economic environment."

Building on Banner's proven track record in navigating federal policy under the President-elect's previous term, the new Tax, Tariff and Trade Practice reaffirms the firm's commitment to client advocacy in Washington.

"Banner has built trusted relationships at the highest levels of government, which will continue to be instrumental in our approach in the upcoming term," said Sen. Jim Talent, partner at Banner. "Our ties—including those with incoming Senate majority leader, John Thune, whom I worked closely with during our time together in the House and Senate—give us a unique position as a firm to provide our clients with the insight needed for their success."

The Tax, Tariff and Trade Practice will help clients maximize their strategic potential amid anticipated reforms. From strategy formulation to execution, the practice will focus on securing tangible results for clients in the new administration.

