Banorte, led by Carlos Hank González, named Best Infrastructure Bank of the Year by LatinFinance

LatinFinance awards Banorte as the Best Infrastructure Bank of the Year in Mexico and Port Financing of the Year in Latin America.

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte is awarded by the international publication LatinFinance in the 2025 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards (2025 Project and Infrastructure Finance Awards) as the Infrastructure Bank of the Year in Mexico and Port Financing of the Year in Latin America.

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: "We know that infrastructure is the engine that drives Mexico's development and improves the quality of life of families. That is why at Banorte, we are committed to joining the great national works, as well as the local infrastructure of municipalities and communities.

Banorte was selected as the Best Infrastructure Bank of the Year for its essential role in financing high-impact infrastructure projects in key sectors such as transportation, energy and urban development.

The institution was also awarded Port Financing of the Year for its participation in the financial structuring of the Semi-Specialized Container and Cargo Terminal project in the North Bay of the Puerto de Veracruz. This transaction, in the amount of US$210M, set a precedent in the national port sector as it was the first bank transaction for this type of project.

These awards consolidate Banorte's position as a key player in the financing of strategic projects that drive the country's economic and social development. The institution has demonstrated a solid capacity to innovate and adapt to the needs of its clients, offering financial solutions that respond to Mexico's current challenges.

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is one of the leading sources of specialized financial intelligence and analysis in Latin America and the Caribbean. Based in New York and Miami, the publication has been documenting the evolution of capital markets and banking in the region for more than 35 years. Its coverage encompasses key topics such as debt, equity, structured finance, syndicated loans, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, as well as multilateral financing, strategic talent movements and secondary market transactions.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and businesses through its banking, brokerage, mutual fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest pension fund manager in the country by assets under management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has 34,447 employees, 1,205 branches, 11,650 ATMs, 228,826 point-of-sale terminals, and 19,503 correspondent locations.

