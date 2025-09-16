Global Finance recognizes Banorte, led by Carlos Hank Gonzalez, as the Best Digital Bank in Mexico and Latin America

Banorte's mobile application is recognized as the best at national and regional level in Latin America .

"The distinctions as Best Consumer Digital Banking and Best Institutional Digital Banking in Mexico are recognition of our commitment to excellence and innovation. This is thanks to the work of the best banking team in the country and to putting customers at the center of our operations," explained Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banorte's institutional and consumer digital banking were recognized in Mexico and Latin America by Global Finance, an international publication specializing in finance.

This award responds to the Bank's strategy focused on serving its customers with cutting-edge services and products that adapt to their needs, as well as the design and functionality of its web and mobile sites, among other aspects.

The recognitions obtained by Banorte in these awards are:

Consumer Digital Banking

Best Mobile Banking Application - Latin America

Best Mobile Banking Application - Mexico

Best in Transformation - Mexico

Institutional Digital Banking

Best Digital Payments Strategy - Mexico

Best Online Treasury and Cash Management Services - Mexico

Best User Experience (UX) in Portal Online - Mexico

These awards reflect Banorte's success in its hyper-personalization strategy and its human-digital approach. Through advanced digital solutions, Banorte transforms the banking experience of its customers, offering more agile, secure, and personalized services.

About Global Finance

Global Finance is a publication founded in 1987, with a presence in 163 countries and an audience of senior corporate and financial executives. Recognized for its analysis of international markets, the publication's annual awards have become a standard of excellence within the global financial community.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and corporations through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest Afore in Mexico in terms of asset management. GFNorte is a public company listed on the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 34,447 employees, 1,205 branches, 11,650 ATMs, 228,826 Point-of-Sale Terminals, and 19,503 correspondent branches.

