Banpresto Welcomes the TinyTAN Q posket Collectible Figure Line to America

▼ About BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD.

BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. was established in 2018 to expand products and services among BANDAI's mature fan base worldwide. In 2019, BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. and BANPRESTO CO., LTD. merged, enabling the provision of a diverse range of products and services to mature fans and further accelerating the pace of business growth of overseas.

▼ About Q posket

Q posket is a collectible figurine line created by Banpresto. With glossy eyes and charming cheeks, the finest quality and meticulous design are the essence of Q posket. The line features popular character from many iconic brands, and its world continues to expand!

▼ About TinyTAN

TinyTAN are seven characters launched in August 2020 by HYBE under the concept of BTS' second ego born in a cute appearance. TinyTAN are loved by many fans worldwide as they embody BTS' characteristics such as appearance and habits as well as their message of positivity and healing conveyed through music and performances. Since their launch, TinyTAN have established multiple global licensing deals cementing their presence as 'characters to look out for'.

▼ Q posket - RELATED LINKS

Official Website: Qposket.us

Twitter: https://twitter.com/QposketUSA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/QposketUSA

©BANDAI SPIRITS CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

©BIGHIT MUSIC. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Gail Salamanca

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Banpresto

Related Links

http://Qposket.us

