BANQUET® MEGA™ BREAKFAST BOWLS DELIVER BIG PROTEIN FOR YOUR MORNING

Across the growing $626 million breakfast bowls category2, consumers are seeking protein — it's the top attribute they look for when making a purchase3. Banquet MEGA Breakfast Bowls are an ideal solution. Ready in minutes, each offers 30g of protein per bowl to help fuel you through the morning. And with 25% more food than the leading breakfast bowl brand4, you truly get a MEGA meal.

The bowls feature a tray-in-tray steaming technology that separates the sauce and ingredients while frozen, then steams them to perfection in the microwave – ensuring your eggs stay fluffy, potatoes tender, and proteins juicy. After heating, simply mix the sauce with the other ingredients for a deliciously cheesy breakfast.

"We can't wait for the debut of Banquet MEGA Breakfast Bowls," said Tim Nangle, VP/GM, Conagra Brands. "Consumers are looking for protein-packed meals to start their day, and these four new flavors are an ideal solution that's both convenient and delicious."

Banquet MEGA Breakfast Bowls arrive with four satisfying options, including:

Meat Lovers : Scrambled eggs, cooked sausage, roasted potatoes, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce and cheddar cheese

: Scrambled eggs, cooked sausage, roasted potatoes, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce and cheddar cheese Bacon : Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce and shredded cheese

: Scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce and shredded cheese Sausage : Scrambled eggs, cooked sausage, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese sauce and shredded cheese

: Scrambled eggs, cooked sausage, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese sauce and shredded cheese Sausage & Gravy: Scrambled eggs, cooked sausage, roasted potatoes, country gravy and shredded cheese

As the dollar sales leader in single-serve frozen meals, breakfast pot pies, and frozen cooked sausage links5, Banquet is the perfect brand to deliver a protein-packed breakfast offering. Banquet MEGA Breakfast Bowls will begin arriving in grocery and mass retail stores throughout February. For more information, visit www.banquet.com.

1: Based on average price per ounce versus leading competitors; Circana MA POS Model MULO+C w/ Conv L52 W/E 12/21/25

2, 4-5: Circana MA POS Model MULO+C w/ Conv L52 W/E 12/21/25

3: NPD HABTS through May 6, 2025 (list excludes ingredients like Fruit, Vegetables and Water)

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

