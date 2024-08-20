Banshee Wines Joins Avril Lavigne’s North American Greatest Hits Tour as Official Wine Sponsor

Partnership to include exclusive content and fan giveaway

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banshee Wines , a rapidly expanding luxury wine brand in the U.S. and part of the Family-owned Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) portfolio, has teamed up with 8x GRAMMY-nominated superstar Avril Lavigne to become the official wine sponsor of her headline North American Greatest Hits tour's second leg.

Selling more than 50 million albums worldwide, the Diamond-Certified rock icon is celebrated for breaking boundaries with her impeccable talent and relentless energy in music and culture. Currently, punk-rock music is experiencing a widespread resurgence , driven by the desire for nostalgia and the emergence of talented new artists carrying the genre forward. The fans are now wine enthusiasts, seeking wines that reflect their identities and tastes.

Banshee has cultivated a strong following among younger, legal-drinking-age consumers by offering affordable luxury wines and engaging with the music scene through record store crawls and a tasting room inspired by classic vinyl. Jason Daniel, FFWS CMO, commented, "This partnership celebrates the self-expression of rock culture and embodies the brand's mantra, 'Rock Like A Banshee,' through exclusive content and a special fan giveaway."

Fans are invited to "Rock Like A Banshee" by entering the sweepstakes for a chance to win two VIP tickets to Avril's Minneapolis show and a gift card to use towards travel, lodging, and meals. See Official Rules for details. Must be 21+ to enter. To participate, visit www.bansheevipsweeps.com now through August 28th.

"I am excited to have Banshee Wines as the official wine sponsor for my Greatest Hits tour," said Avril. "My music has always been about embracing individuality and marching to the beat of your own drum, and Banshee Wines embodies that same spirit. Offering my fans a product that feels authentic and true to their tastes is very important to me and Banshee is exactly that. Excited to have them on the road with me!"

As the official wine sponsor for the second leg of Avril's North American Greatest Hits tour, Banshee will be the exclusive wine served backstage and in the VIP section for Avril, her crew, and fans. VIP guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy a Banshee Wine tasting featuring Banshee wines, including a custom-created Complicated Red Blend inspired by Avril's 2002 hit "Complicated."

"Our Complicated Red Blend is a bold and complex wine, much like Avril Lavigne herself," said Mari Wells Coyle, Vice President of Winemaking. "Aromas of roasted coffee, cherry, and baking spices intertwine with subtle notes of violet, forest bark, and sage, creating a truly unique sensory experience. This wine's smooth, round finish lingers on the palate, just as Avril's music leaves a lasting impression. At Banshee, we share Avril's fearless individuality and dedication to her craft. We're thrilled to partner with such a talented and iconic artist."

To learn more about Banshee Wines, visit www.bansheewines.com and follow @bansheewines on Instagram. For images, please visit: Images | Foley Family Wines & Spirits (ffws.com)

About Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne has made history, smashed records, and consistently blazed a trail of her own as an uncompromising force in music and culture. Beyond selling 50 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone, she has notched eight GRAMMY® Award nominations, has won 10 JUNO Awards, was appointed to the Order of Canada (2024), and is a Canada Walk of Fame (2023) and Hollywood Walk of Fame (2022) recipient. In June, Avril released her first-ever Greatest Hits album featuring 20 career-spanning fan-favorites from her record-smashing catalog. In support, Avril kicked off her North American headline Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour in May and has been performing her biggest songs to-date such as "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend," and "Here's To Never Growing Up," as well as performing show-stopping sets overseas including her critically acclaimed Glastonbury debut. Avril's impressive catalog includes the diamond-certified (Canada) and septuple platinum (U.S.) album Let Go [2002], quintuple-platinum (Canada) and triple-platinum (U.S.) Under My Skin [2004], double-platinum The Best Damn Thing [2007], gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby [2011], gold-selling Avril Lavigne [2013], and Head Above Water [2019], and Love Sux [2022] that debuted in the top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 Chart and amassed over 12 million streams in its first week alone. As such, she remains "one of the Soundscan-era's top-selling artists releasing albums in the U.S.'' and "the third best-selling Canadian female artist of all-time." She earned a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard's "Best of the 2000s'' chart and holds a Guinness World Record as "the youngest female solo artist to top the U.K. chart," while "Girlfriend" emerged as the "first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube." For tour dates and all other information, please visit www.avrillavigne.com .

About Banshee Wines:

Banshee Wines was born in 2009 at a bar in the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco with just eight barrels of the now coveted Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. The winery soon found its home in the heart of Healdsburg, driven by a mission to create wines that embody the best of California before Bill Foley acquired the Alexander Valley-based vineyard in 2018, continuing the legacy of producing wines with the complexity and quality of the highest caliber, but at a price that is affordable for everyone. The wine is crafted by winemaker Mari Wells Coyle with a commitment to authenticity and a winemaking approach that focuses on minimal intervention and sustainable practices, allowing the true character of each vineyard to shine.

In November 2023, after outgrowing its Healdsburg location, Banshee moved into an expansive new winery and tasting room in Alexander Valley. For more information, visit bansheewines.com and follow along on social media at @bansheewines on Instagram.

About Foley Family Wines & Spirits

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world's greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFWS has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including such storied brands as Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, Banshee, Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, and Lancaster in Sonoma; Merus, Silverado, and Foley Johnson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Chalone Vineyard in Monterey County; Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon; and Three Rivers in Washington. FFWS's import wines include Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, and 14 wine brands spanning three of New Zealand's most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes High Ground Vodka, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, El Mexicano Tequila, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, and Two Stacks and Killowen Irish Whisky.

