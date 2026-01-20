Bansk Closes Continuation Fund to Support Continued Growth of Arcadia Consumer Healthcare

Transaction Extends Bansk's Partnership with Arcadia to Accelerate Innovation and Market Leadership in Consumer Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bansk Group ("Bansk"), a private investment firm focused on building distinctive consumer brands, today announced the successful close of a continuation fund to expand its partnership with Arcadia Consumer Healthcare ("Arcadia" or the "Company"), a recognized leader and one of the fastest growing platforms in the consumer healthcare market for over-the-counter ("OTC") medicines and premium vitamins and nutritional supplements. The transaction was co-led by Coller Capital and Ares Secondaries Funds, with additional support from investment funds managed by BlackRock, Churchill, Dextra Partners, and Future Standard, among other investors.

With a portfolio of highly differentiated health and wellness brands – including CloSYS®, Colace®, Senokot®, and Nizoral® – Arcadia is an established industry leader in consumer healthcare. Since Bansk's initial investment in 2021, Arcadia has implemented several organic growth initiatives and successfully executed two major acquisitions. With this infusion of capital, the Company is well-positioned to accelerate organic and inorganic growth, further enhancing its portfolio and expanding its reach and impact in the consumer healthcare sector.

"Arcadia's trajectory over the past four years reflects Bansk's strategy in action – partnering with great consumer businesses and helping them scale with discipline, innovation, and a deep commitment to the end consumer," said Chris Kelly, Senior Partner at Bansk. "The Company enters this next chapter with exceptional momentum and a proven platform for growth. We look forward to continuing our partnership with CEO Mike DeBiasi and the entire Arcadia team."

"We are very proud of what we've accomplished with the Arcadia team in realizing our shared vision to create a leading consumer healthcare platform recognized for innovation and operational excellence," said Bart Becht, Senior Partner and the Chairman of Bansk. "We were pleased to deliver an outcome that offered our existing investors a liquidity option, and the continued support from several of our existing investors is a testament to their continued confidence in Arcadia's growth potential."

"With Bansk's support, Arcadia has transformed into a dynamic platform for innovation and growth in consumer healthcare," said Mike DeBiasi, Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia. "Our mission is clear: to build a differentiated portfolio of health and wellness brands that help consumers achieve the harmony of feeling and looking good. Bansk has been instrumental in elevating and expanding our portfolio of brands, and we are confident this partnership will enable us to deliver even greater value to consumers and drive sustained growth across our business."

Evercore served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Bansk.

About Bansk Group

Founded in 2019, Bansk Group is a New York-based private investment firm focused on investing in and building distinctive consumer brands. With over $5 billion in assets under management, the firm partners with differentiated brands across four primary consumer categories: personal care, consumer health, food & beverage, and household products.

Bansk's tenured group of investors and operators have invested more than $30 billion of equity capital across more than 40 transactions with some of the most innovative and well-known consumer companies in the world. With more than three decades of investment experience in the consumer products industry, a global network of relationships, and a tested value creation playbook, Bansk seeks to partner with exceptional founders and management teams to drive outsized organic and acquisitive growth and to position brands for enduring long-term success in the evolving consumer landscape. www.banskgroup.com

About Arcadia Consumer Healthcare

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare ("Arcadia") is a recognized leader in the consumer healthcare market for over-the-counter ("OTC") medications and vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS"). The company's portfolio is anchored by four Power Brands – Nizoral, a leading clinical anti-dandruff shampoo brand; Colace, the #1 doctor-recommended stool softener; Senokot, a Senna-based, plant-powered stimulant laxative; and CloSYS, a gentle, alcohol-free mouthwash brand. Arcadia's broader portfolio includes well-recognized brands such as Naturelo, Betadine, Kaopectate, FungiNail, SlowMag, Safetussin, and OptiNail – each delivering efficacious and innovative solutions to consumers. The company's products are available nationwide across leading retailers, including major drug, food and mass merchandiser outlets, as well as online through Amazon and direct-to-consumer channels. Learn more at www.arcadiach.com.

