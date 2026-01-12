Bansk Group Closes Fund II Above Target at $1.45 Billion

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bansk Group ("Bansk"), a consumer-focused private investment firm dedicated to building distinctive consumer brands, today announced the final close of its second fund, Bansk Fund II ("Fund II"), which closed in December 2025 with $1.45 billion total commitments, exceeding its target of $1 billion.

Fund II received strong participation from existing investors, as well as commitments from a diverse group of new global partners. Bansk's inaugural fund closed at $800 million in July 2023 and is now fully deployed across seven investments. With the close of Fund II, Bansk now manages over $5 billion in assets, including co-investments.

Building on the success of its predecessor fund, Fund II will continue to execute Bansk's proven investment strategy of partnering with strong management teams within the firm's core focus areas in the CPG staples industry – consumer health, food & beverage, household products and personal care – to execute on shared value creation strategies and build distinctive, enduring consumer brands.

"We are proud to have closed Fund II with tremendous support from both new and returning investors, and we are pleased that they share our conviction in Bansk's proven investment strategy and the tremendous opportunity set in today's CPG market," said Brian O'Connor, Senior Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Bansk. "This successful fundraise is a testament to our team's track record of delivering compelling results for our investors, and we are grateful for their continued support."

"The Bansk team brings a powerful blend of CPG operating expertise, investment discipline, and consumer market insight," said Chris Kelly, Senior Partner at Bansk. "With our hands-on, operational value-creation model, we build distinctive consumer staple brands and position them to scale effectively and capture durable, long-term growth."

"This successful fundraise is an important milestone in Bansk's journey and ambition to become a leading CPG investment firm," said Bart Becht, Senior Partner and Chairman at Bansk. "Since launching the firm, we have focused on investing in brands with a clear and distinctive edge, partnering with best-in-class management teams, and running our proven value creation playbook to drive the strong results we have seen to date. We look forward to building on this momentum to further establish our position as the partner of choice for leading brands in the CPG space."

To date, Fund II has completed three investments in PetIQ, BYOMA and Arcadia Consumer Healthcare. Bansk completed seven investments in leading brands across its core sectors in Fund I, including Foundation Wellness, Red's and Woodstream.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel and Evercore Private Funds Group acted as exclusive global placement agent to Bansk.

About Bansk Group

Founded in 2019, Bansk Group is a New York-based private investment firm focused on investing in and building distinctive consumer brands. With over $5 billion in assets under management, the firm partners with differentiated brands across four primary consumer categories: personal care, consumer health, food & beverage, and household products.



Bansk's tenured group of investors and operators have invested more than $30 billion of equity capital across more than 40 transactions with some of the most innovative and well-known consumer companies in the world. With more than three decades of investment experience in the consumer products industry, a global network of relationships, and a tested value creation playbook, Bansk seeks to partner with exceptional founders and management teams to drive outsized organic and acquisitive growth and to position brands for enduring long-term success in the evolving consumer landscape. www.banskgroup.com

