Baozun Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun", the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, announced today the release of its 2023 annual sustainability report (the "Sustainability Report"), showcasing the Company's achievements and endeavors in environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

Baozun's Founder, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Vincent Qiu, remarked, "Sustainability is integrated into our core business operations, and we actively collaborate with all stakeholders to shape a green and sustainable future for commerce. Driven by our vision of 'Technology Empowers Future Success', we work closely with stakeholders, under the guidance of the Board of Directors and the Sustainability Committee, to chart meaningful pathways toward sustainable development. At Baozun, sustainability is central to our operations. We prioritize improving energy efficiency and minimizing waste in our warehousing and logistics parks. Additionally, we actively promote sustainable lifestyles among our employees, brand partners, consumers, and other stakeholders, fostering a green e-commerce ecosystem."

Key ESG achievements in 2023:

We expanded our carbon neutrality efforts by establishing the Tuopu Carbon Neutral Park. Guided by the "3R (Reduction, Replacement, Removal)" carbon reduction concept, both of our carbon-neutral parks have earned PAS 2060 carbon neutrality certification.

We reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 28% from 2021 and led 40% of core suppliers to undertake carbon reduction projects.

We advanced environmental targets, including energy and water efficiency, packaging reduction, and waste reduction, building on our existing carbon neutrality goals.

We provided extensive social benefits and career development opportunities for our employees. In 2023, our Baozun Capacity Development Center doubled its training outreach, conducting 122 combined online and in-person sessions, engaging 38,242 participants.

We broadened our university partnerships by signing agreements with Shandong Vocational and Technical University of International Studies and Jiangxi University of Technology. These collaborations, in addition to the establishment of the Baozun-Nantong Open University E-Commerce Industry College in 2021, aim to nurture talent in the e-commerce sector and provide students with high-quality vocational education and promising career opportunities.

University of Technology. These collaborations, in addition to the establishment of the Baozun-Nantong Open University E-Commerce Industry College in 2021, aim to nurture talent in the e-commerce sector and provide students with high-quality vocational education and promising career opportunities. We launched the 2.0 version of our big data product, BBI, ensuring precise, real-time, and refined data analysis. By December 31, 2023 , we had applied for 75 patents and copyrights for 321 software programs.

, we had applied for 75 patents and copyrights for 321 software programs. We achieved ISO 27001 Information Security Management Systems and ISO 27701 Privacy Information Management System Certification, signifying compliance with international privacy standards. Additionally, we expanded cybersecurity coverage, with 6 major systems and 15 subsystems passing certification audits by national assessment agencies.

We established a comprehensive ESG management system, with our Sustainability Committee playing a key role in formulating and implementing ESG initiatives, ensuring effective risk management and internal control systems.

For the full Baozun 2023 annual sustainability report, please visit: https://ir.baozun.com/ESG-Report.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continues," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance," "going forward," "looking forward," "outlook" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baozun's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to Baozun's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its announcements, notices or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that Baozun believes to be reasonable as of this date, and Baozun undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Baozun Inc.

Founded in 2007, Baozun Inc. is a leader in brand e-commerce service, brand management, and digital commerce service. It serves more than 450 brands from various industries and sectors around the world, including East and Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.

Baozun Inc. comprises three major business lines -- Baozun e-Commerce (BEC), Baozun Brand Management (BBM) and Baozun International (BZI) and is committed to accelerating high-quality and sustainable growth. Driven by the principle that "Technology Empowers the Future Success", Baozun's business lines are devoted to empowering their clients' business and navigating their new phase of development.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.

Ms. Wendy Sun

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baozun Inc.