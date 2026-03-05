BAP Launches Seafood You Can Trust Marketing Toolkit, The Save Mart Companies First Retailer to Activate Campaign

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) has launched its Seafood You Can Trust marketing toolkit, part of a new, insight-driven campaign designed to help retailers and foodservice operators more effectively communicate about responsible seafood sourcing at the point of purchase. The Save Mart Companies, one of the United States West Coast's largest regional, full-service grocery chains, has signed on as the first retailer to participate in the campaign. Seafood You Can Trust is now available in all Save Mart and Lucky locations, bringing clear, customer-facing guidance on responsible seafood directly to the shelf and seafood counter.

The Save Mart Companies is deploying campaign messaging via in-store displays, weekly recipes, social media content and more.

The Seafood You Can Trust toolkit equips retailers and foodservice operators with a robust suite of customizable assets, including in-store signage, digital banners, social media content, and recipe-driven storytelling. The Save Mart Companies are deploying these tools across multiple touchpoints, including in-store displays, weekly recipes, social media engagement, and ongoing associate education through infographics and video content. This integrated approach ensures consistent messaging from the backroom to the seafood counter, strengthening both customer understanding and associate confidence.

"Responsible sourcing is at the heart of how we serve our customers. As the first retailer to activate Seafood You Can Trust, The Save Mart Companies are setting a new standard for transparency at the seafood counter," said Bill Booth, vice president of meat and seafood with The Save Mart Companies. "The BAP label gives shoppers a trusted, easy way to choose responsibly sourced seafood, and we're proud to lead that effort in our stores and communities."

The campaign arrives at a pivotal moment for the seafood industry, as shoppers increasingly seek transparency, traceability, and confidence in their purchasing decisions. According to the 2025 GlobeScan survey conducted on behalf of the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) across Canada, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, two-thirds of consumers trust the BAP label, and more than half say it directly influences their seafood purchasing decisions. These insights informed both the campaign's strategy and its consumer-facing messaging.

With its first retail activation now underway, BAP is inviting additional retailers and foodservice operators to participate in Seafood You Can Trust and leverage the toolkit to elevate how responsible sourcing is communicated across the industry. Learn more and access the marketing toolkit here.

SOURCE Global Seafood Alliance