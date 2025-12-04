GlobeScan Survey Shows Two-Thirds of Consumers Trust the BAP Label, Prompting 2026 Consumer Campaign

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research conducted by GlobeScan for the Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) surveyed a minimum of 1,000 consumers in five key countries: Canada, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The consumers surveyed were those who had purchased seafood in the last six months and/or consumed fish or seafood in the last year. The survey sought to understand purchasing decisions related to seafood and certification labels like Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and how to communicate with consumers about responsible sourcing.

The survey results prompted a new Best Aquaculture Practices consumer campaign for 2026.

According to the survey data, the top concerns for seafood consumers globally are taste, safety, health and price. Nearly half of consumers say that seafood produced in a way that is safe to eat is an important aspect of farmed seafood. In addition, more than half of consumers (53%) say they want to avoid farmed fish from irresponsible companies.

"It's encouraging to see consumers recognizing the value of responsible seafood," said Gayle Chong, principal at GlobeScan. "Credible certification plays a vital role in guiding purchasing decisions and sends a powerful signal to the industry that integrity matters."

More than four in ten consumers say they intentionally buy eco-labeled fish and seafood products. In addition, survey results show that two-thirds of consumers express trust in the BAP label, with Spanish consumers reporting the highest trust in BAP. More than half of consumers (53%) also say the BAP label would influence their decision to buy or eat a seafood product.

When asked which sources of information regarding responsible seafood were most trustworthy, consumers say fishers/fishmongers, certification organizations, scientists and chefs were the most trusted. The research shows that the most effective channel for reaching consumers with responsible seafood messaging is on product packaging.

Using the data from this survey, GSA will be launching a new consumer-facing marketing campaign in 2026. Said Elise Avallon, marketing director, "Our chosen campaign tagline, Seafood You Can Trust, was one of the top chosen taglines by consumers across all countries – a simple yet effective message. We look forward to working with retail and food service partners, as well as BAP-certified producers, to bring this campaign to life."

GlobeScan and GSA recently hosted a webinar providing an overview of the key findings from the study which can be viewed here . Click here to get involved in GSA's 2026 marketing campaign.

