Baptist Health and Brooks Rehabilitation to elevate care for stroke, spine and brain injuries with new inpatient rehabilitation unit

The facility at Baptist Jacksonville is expected to open in spring 2027.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baptist Health is constructing an 18-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, in collaboration with Brooks Rehabilitation, that will enhance patient outcomes by offering a seamless transition from acute care to inpatient rehab services. Baptist Health will retain full ownership of the facility, while Brooks will oversee its daily operations. Baptist Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation, managed by Brooks Rehabilitation, is expected to see its first patients in spring 2027.

The first inpatient rehabilitation facility within a Baptist Health hospital, the unit will welcome patients from Baptist Jacksonville and other adult hospitals within the health system. The team at the new center will specialize in patients recovering from strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries and other neurological conditions by leveraging Brooks' established expertise in inpatient physical rehabilitative care across these critical areas. Already a trusted destination for advanced neurological treatments, the new space will enhance Baptist Health's ability to meet the full spectrum of patients' neurological needs, from diagnosis to rehabilitation, making Baptist Jacksonville a preferred destination for end-to-end neurological care.

"This new unit is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to supporting patients throughout their health journey," said Nicole B. Thomas, FACHE, hospital president of Baptist Jacksonville. "Through this collaboration with Brooks Rehabilitation, we are elevating the continuum of care for our patients, so they receive the right treatment, at the right time in order to achieve the best possible outcomes."

"Brooks Rehabilitation has served Northeast Florida for more than 50 years with a commitment to providing high-quality care for individuals recovering from serious illness and injury," said Doug Baer, president and CEO of Brooks Rehabilitation. "This collaboration with Baptist Health expands access to specialized inpatient services and strengthens our ability to support patients affected by complex neurological conditions."

Licensed professionals from Brooks, including physicians board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation along with nurses and therapists with specialized training in neurorehabilitation care, will provide post-acute care rehabilitative services. Together with Baptist Health hospitalists, consulting specialists and non-clinical team members, they will support each patient's recovery. Patients can expect a rigorous therapy schedule, 24/7 nursing care and an individualized care plan based on their goals. Families and caregivers will also receive education and support to help prepare them for what is next after patients are discharged.

Features of the unit include:

All private rooms;

A large rehabilitation gym;

Realistic home environments for patients to practice daily activities;

Specialized neurological equipment and technology; and

An outdoor space to support recovery.

About Baptist Health

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Baptist Health is a community-based health system focused on making health care easier to access while working to improve health and well-being. As the area's only locally governed, faith-based, not-for-profit health system, Baptist Health delivers a full spectrum of preventive and specialty care through its 200+ ambulatory locations, six acute care hospitals, home health and virtual care offerings. Through its comprehensive approach to whole-person health for children and adults, Baptist Health provides the area's largest network of primary care, urgent care and behavioral health care, as well as many specialty services and several wellness centers. Destination centers of excellence include Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center, Baptist Heart Hospital, Baptist Neurological Institute, and Wolfson Children's Hospital, the only full-service children's hospital serving the region. To help people get the care they need when and where they need it, the health system leverages digital technology to enhance the delivery of its high-quality, seamless, patient-centered care. Baptist Health is vital to the community, caring for more patients in Northeast Florida than any other provider. The health system has been consistently ranked as "most preferred" for more than 30 years and has been named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces in Health Care" by Newsweek magazine. To learn more, visit BaptistJax.com.

About Brooks Rehabilitation

Brooks Rehabilitation, a nonprofit headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive system of care for physical rehabilitation for more than 50 years. Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the best rehabilitation hospital in Florida and top 20 in the nation, Brooks operates three inpatient hospitals in Florida and will open a new hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2026. Through its commitment to innovation, Brooks is at the forefront of cutting-edge research, education and technology advancing the science of rehabilitation. Brooks provides outpatient services in more than 50 locations, offers home health care, skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care along with community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.

