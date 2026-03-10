BAPTIST HEALTH, COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS ADVANCE NORTHEAST FLORIDA SURGERY NETWORK WITH MIDDLEBURG SURGERY CENTER

RALEIGH, N.C. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), Baptist Health, and Coastal Health today announced that they have partnered with area physicians to operate Middleburg Surgery Center in Jacksonville. Compass is a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner that works with physicians and health systems to develop, operate, and grow outpatient surgical networks.

The partnership has taken ownership of an existing 5,500-square-foot facility with two operating rooms that is licensed and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Located in southeast Jacksonville near Baptist Medical Center Clay, the multispecialty ASC supports procedures in orthopedics, urology, otolaryngology, pain management, and general surgery. With 15 physician partners committed to the center, the partnership is evaluating expansion opportunities to meet growing demand.

"This partnership represents an important evolution in how we deliver surgical care in our community," said interventional spine and pain specialist Dr. Michael Greene, a partner in the center. "We're bringing together physicians from Baptist Health, North Florida Surgeons, McIver Urology, and Coastal Health to create a collaborative, patient-centered environment. The efficiency and personalized attention possible in an ASC allow us to deliver the same exceptional surgical results our patients expect in a personalized, lower-cost, more convenient setting."

"Middleburg Surgery Center exemplifies our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality care throughout the communities we serve," said Eric Fletcher, FACHE, Chief Strategy Officer at Baptist Health. "This center brings together surgeons from multiple specialties, creating opportunities for collaboration and efficiency that benefit both physicians and patients."

"Opening this multi-specialty ASC in partnership with Baptist Health marks an important milestone in our mission to expand access to specialized surgical care in northwest Florida," said Scott Bacon, CFP®, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Compass Surgical Partners. "With facilities operating or in development across the region, we're building a network of ASCs that advances continuity of care and benefits patients who deserve high-quality ambulatory surgical care close to home."

About Compass Surgical Partners

Compass Surgical Partners creates strategic partnerships with independent physician groups and leading health systems to develop and manage high-performing ambulatory surgery center (ASC) networks. For physician partners, Compass delivers proven pathways to ASC ownership, operational excellence, and long-term value. Health systems rely on Compass to scale surgical care efficiently — advancing ASC growth within core service areas and reaching new patients in underserved geographies. Through every joint venture, Compass expands access to high-quality, lower-cost ambulatory surgical care that improves the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

About Baptist Health

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Baptist Health is a community-based health system focused on making health care easier to access while working to improve health and well-being. As the area's only locally governed, faith-based, not-for-profit health system, Baptist Health delivers a full spectrum of preventive and specialty care through its 200+ ambulatory locations, six acute care hospitals, home health and virtual care offerings. Through its comprehensive approach to whole-person health for children and adults, Baptist Health provides the area's largest network of primary care, urgent care and behavioral health care, as well as many specialty services and several wellness centers. Destination centers of excellence include Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center, Baptist Heart Hospital, Baptist Neurological Institute, and Wolfson Children's Hospital, the only full-service children's hospital serving the region. To help people get the care they need when and where they need it, the health system leverages digital technology to enhance the delivery of its high-quality, seamless, patient-centered care. Baptist Health is vital to the community, caring for more patients in Northeast Florida than any other provider. The health system has been consistently ranked as "most preferred" for more than 30 years and has been named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces in Health Care" by Newsweek magazine. To learn more, visit BaptistJax.com.

About Coastal Health

Coastal Health, a leading multispecialty healthcare organization based in Jacksonville, Florida, is dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. With more than 80 certified providers and 500 team members, Coastal Health offers a broad range of services across specialty areas such as orthopedics and spine, pain management, nephrology, psychiatry, research and addiction medicine. Known for its commitment to clinical excellence and innovation, Coastal Health integrates modern treatments and advanced medical technologies to improve outcomes and enhance quality of life. For more information, visit coastalhealth.com.

