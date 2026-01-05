COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS NAMES MARK LANGSTON CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The leadership transition positions ASC partners and the patients they serve for scalable growth.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass) a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner that works with physicians and health systems to develop, operate, and grow outpatient surgical networks, today announced that Mark Langston, the company's chief development officer, has been named chief executive officer. Former CEO DJ Hill will remain actively involved as Compass board chair, following a planned succession designed to support durable, aligned ASC partnerships with physicians and health systems.

With his more than 30 years' experience in ASC strategy and operations, Mark Langston is set to lead Compass Surgical Partners' efforts to launch and expand high-performing surgery centers for health system and physician partners.

The transition comes amid accelerating growth in ambulatory surgery, driven by changes in reimbursement, regulation, physician preferences, and patient demand. Compass has built the platform and partnerships needed to support that shift in a way that benefits health systems, physicians and the patients they serve.

"Compass is at a point where growth is happening across multiple existing partnerships, while we also look ahead to adding new health system partnerships in 2026 and beyond," Langston said. "My focus as CEO is on building the teams and systems that allow us to grow in a disciplined way, supporting our health system and physician partners while keeping care delivery strong at the local level."

"This transition reflects a deliberate succession process," Hill added. "As Compass approached a growth inflection point last year, we knew the organization would benefit from leadership with deep operational experience and a track record of scaling platforms thoughtfully. We brought Mark into the company as chief development officer with that future in mind. This is the right time to make a disciplined leadership transition that serves our physician and health system partners optimally."

Under Langston's leadership, Compass will continue strengthening the operational infrastructure that supports effective, patient-centered ASC partnerships. By putting real-time data and actionable information in the hands of ASC leaders, the company aims to help centers operate more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of clinical quality and physician engagement.

Compass' patient-first, strategic partnership model focuses on aligning ASC development and operations with the goals of health systems and physician groups. Through customized network design, system-wide care coordination, and operational excellence, the company creates efficient, high-quality environments that benefit physicians and the patients they serve.

About Compass Surgical Partners

Compass Surgical Partners creates strategic partnerships with independent physician groups and leading health systems to develop and manage sustainable, strong ambulatory surgery center (ASC) networks. For physician partners, Compass delivers proven pathways to ASC ownership, operational excellence, and long-term value. Health systems rely on Compass to scale surgical care efficiently — advancing ASC growth within core service areas and reaching new patients in underserved geographies. Through every joint venture, Compass expands access to high-quality, lower-cost ambulatory surgical care that improves the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

