Bar None Auction Expands in Southern California with US Auctions Deal

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar None Auction, a California-based company specializing in public auctions of heavy equipment and fleet vehicles, has acquired US Auctions, a well-established Southern California auction firm known for its long-standing relationships with utility providers and local government agencies spanning more than 30 years.

Government Surplus Fleet Vehicles

This acquisition marks a major step forward in Bar None Auction's strategy to build the premier auction marketplace in the Western United States. By combining operations, expertise, and client networks, the company significantly expands its reach, operational scale, and market influence across California and beyond.

As part of this expansion, Marco Galvan, former President of US Auctions, has been appointed General Manager of Bar None Auction's Fontana facility. Galvan brings more than three decades of industry experience spanning auction operations, government contract management, transportation logistics, and multi-site facility leadership. His experience strengthens Bar None Auction's operational depth in Southern California and supports the seamless integration of US Auctions into the organization.

With the addition of US Auctions' contracts and clients, the volume of assets processed through Bar None Auction's Fontana facility is expected to double. The expanded pipeline of vehicles, heavy equipment, and utility assets strengthens returns for sellers and creates more buying opportunities across the region. Bar None Auction also announced its Fontana auction will now be held on the first Friday of each month, providing a consistent and predictable schedule for both buyers and consignors.

"This isn't just growth — it's acceleration," said Joshua Seidel, President of Bar None Auction. "We're growing inventory, broadening buyer participation, and scaling our operations across Southern California. Our goal is clear — to build the premier auction marketplace in the Western United States, and we're continuing to execute on that goal."

For upcoming auction information or consignment opportunities, visit www.barnoneauction.com.

About Bar None Auction

Founded in 1993, Bar None Auction conducts monthly public auctions specializing in heavy equipment, commercial and utility trucks, automobiles, and industrial support assets. Auctions are held nearly every week throughout the Western United States, with permanent facilities in Sacramento, CA; Fresno, CA; Fontana, CA; and Woodburn, OR. The company's leadership team brings more than a century of combined senior-level corporate experience extending beyond auction services, providing operational depth and industry expertise. Bar None Auction is a California corporation headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Media Contact:

Jeff Huber

Director of Marketing

Bar None Auction

916-836-3477

[email protected]

www.barnoneauction.com

SOURCE Bar None Auction