Baraga County Memorial Hospital Selects Oracle Health CommunityWorks to Enhance Clinician and Patient Experience

Expands use of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent across facilities and gains new tools to advance interoperability

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) will deploy Oracle Health CommunityWorks solutions and expand its use of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent to align and integrate systems across its organization, streamline workflows for clinicians and staff, reduce administrative tasks, and enhance patient care. It also will adopt Oracle Health Seamless Exchange to aggregate, cleanse, and normalize patient data from trusted external sources to create comprehensive patient histories.

Oracle brings nearly two decades of experience working with rural healthcare organizations and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and transformative opportunities in rural geographies. Oracle Health CommunityWorks is tailored to the clinical, financial, and operational needs of smaller health systems and critical access hospitals and helps these providers streamline workflows, alleviate staffing burdens, and enhance patient access through a blend of digital infrastructure, seamless interoperability, and virtual care capabilities.

BCMH is a 15-bed critical access hospital serving Baraga County in Michigan. Employing over 200 people, BCMH also includes a family medicine clinic, walk-in convenient care clinic, 24/7 emergency services, and several specialties. After the successful use of Oracle's ambulatory solutions in its clinics for the past five years, BCMH realized the advantages it could gain from standardizing on Oracle technology across its hospitals and clinics, bringing together multiple systems and helping clinicians save time by replacing the manual processes needed to share patient information and documents between systems.

"Oracle Health understands the unique needs of critical access hospitals, and we expect that adopting a more integrated approach will help us boost operational efficiency and enhance care quality in our community," said Rob Stowe, chief executive officer, Baraga County Memorial Hospital. "With Oracle Health CommunityWorks solutions and Clinical AI Agent, we are enhancing the clinician experience and enabling them to make more informed decisions regarding patient care."

Automating documentation and creating a single patient record

Expanding the use of Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent across its facilities, BCMH doctors will no longer have to spend time sifting through drop down menus and typing on their laptops to document patient visits. Instead, the AI-powered, voice-enabled solution automatically drafts structured notes from patient-physician interactions, so doctors only have to review and approve the notes. This reduces the administrative work that contributes to provider burnout and enables them to spend more time with patients.

With Oracle Health Seamless Exchange, BCMH can securely aggregate data from third parties, such as national and local exchanges and immunization registries, and easily bring the data into the clinician workflows once it is cleansed and normalized. This process creates a comprehensive patient record and helps limit documentation burden so clinicians can spend less time gathering information—and more time focused on patients.

"Oracle is committed to empowering rural hospitals with innovative, AI-powered solutions that streamline operations and expand access to quality care," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "We're teaming with BCMH to equip them with a more unified system that reduces the administrative burden on caregivers and helps care teams access the right information at the right time to optimize patient care."

Learn more about Oracle Health's support for rural healthcare here.

About Baraga County Memorial Hospital

BCMH is a 15-bed critical access hospital. Founded in 1952, BCMH is a thriving rural healthcare system focused on addressing the needs of community members of Baraga County. Employing over 200 people, BCMH houses a family medicine clinic, walk-in convenient care clinic, specialty clinics, surgical services, 24/7 emergency services, imaging, rehab, laboratory, and social services.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle