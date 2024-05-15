Barbachano International Achieves Top 10 in Forbes' 2024 Ranking of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbachano International (BIP) has surged to the forefront of America's elite executive search firms, ranking in a remarkable accomplishment akin to industry giants. Forbes recognized BIP as one of the top ten firms, placing #10 among America's Best Executive Search Firms in 2024 , solidifying its position among the industry's elite.

"In 2017, we committed to reaching Forbes' Top 10 by improving our value proposition...and 8 years later, we arrived." Post this Forbes selected Barbachano International as one of the Top 10 Best Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms in America

Not stopping there, BIP has catapulted from #19 to #9 in Forbes' category of Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2024. This impressive climb highlights BIP's persistent dedication to excellence and unmatched commitment to sourcing top-tier talent across various industries.

In collaboration with Statista, Forbes utilizes a methodology that rigorously assesses feedback from over 52,000 survey invitations sent to recruiters, HR professionals, and hiring managers.

"This momentous achievement reaffirms BIP's unwavering commitment to excellence," stated Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano, CEO of Barbachano International. "Our relentless pursuit of superior talent and steadfast dedication to client satisfaction has propelled us to this extraordinary milestone. I can't thank our team enough for believing in our dream. In 2017, Forbes recognized Barbachano International to their top 200 Executive Search Firms list, ranking us #155. Together with our team, we committed to reaching the Top 10 by improving our value proposition and our commitment to delivering the industry's highest completion and retention rates. Eight years later, we arrived. A big thank you goes out to our clients and candidates for believing in us."

Octavio Lepe, EVP of Barbachano International, adds, "As we embark on this transformative journey, let us commit to impacting lives and enhancing our clients' prosperity. Together, we'll forge a path where success is measured by the positive difference we make in the world."

This recognition firmly establishes BIP as an industry frontrunner, primed to spearhead ongoing growth and prosperity for its clients in today's culturally diverse landscape.

About Barbachano International:

Barbachano International is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm, focusing on diversity and multicultural target markets throughout America. BIP recruits across all industries, including CPG, Manufacturing, Technology, Agribusiness, Medical Devices, Automotive, and Hospitality. Since 1992, BIP and its affiliates have impacted the profitability of over 50% of Fortune 500 Companies. BIP is headquartered in San Diego, California, with satellite offices in Florida and Mexico. As member-owners of NPAworldwide Recruitment Network, we are supported by partner offices in over 54 countries.

