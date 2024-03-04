Barbachano International Receives Recognition as a Top 10 Executive Search Firm in Latin America by Manage HR

Barbachano International, Recognized as a Top 10 Executive Search Firm in Latin America 2023 by Manage HR Magazine.

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbachano International , the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm, is delighted to announce its recognition as one of Latin America's Top 10 Executive Search Firms 2023 by Manage HR Magazine .

This esteemed recognition highlights Barbachano International's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional executive search solutions, leveraging its talent acquisition and leadership development expertise. Manage HR, a distinguished authority in human resources and talent management, conducted a comprehensive evaluation of executive search firms serving the Latin America region, considering factors such as industry impact, client testimonials, and thought leadership articles from industry experts.

"We are honored to be acknowledged among the top 10 executive search firms in Latin America by Manage HR Magazine," expressed Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano, CEO at Barbachano International. "This achievement reflects our dedication to delivering outstanding solutions to our clients in Latin America. Our diverse team of in-country experts is focused on delivering the best talent through crafted solutions, industry and functional expertise, and regional cultural sensitivity. We appreciate the recognition and remain steadfast in connecting top talent with leading organizations in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean."

As Barbachano International continues to drive innovation in talent acquisition, the company aims to honor this legacy while moving towards a future of tech-driven solutions and added benefits at all human capital supply chain steps. The recognition by Manage HR reaffirms Barbachano International's leading position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking strategic and impactful executive search solutions.

About Barbachano International, Inc.:

Barbachano International is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm in the Americas (USA, Mexico, Canada, and Latin America) with a focus on diversity and multicultural target markets. Outplacement , Executive Coaching , and Onboarding solutions are provided by our sister allied company, Challenger Gray & Christmas. Forbes has recognized Barbachano International (BIPSEARCH) as America's Best Executive Search Firms for 7 consecutive years and currently ranks #12 and #3 on the West Coast.

