Barbachano International Jumps to #12 in Forbes Magazine's 2023 List of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms

For the 7th consecutive year, Barbachano International is recognized by Forbes in 2023, ranking #12 on America's Best Executive Search Firms , and for the first time recognized as one of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, ranking #19.

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbachano International (BIP), the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm in the Americas focusing on diversity and multicultural target markets, has been ranked #12 on Forbes Magazine's 2023 America's Best Executive Search Firms list. For seven consecutive years, BIP has been recognized by Forbes as America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and this year jumped from #26 to #12. For the first time, BIP was also named in a new category to Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms , ranking #19. This category recognizes the firms that excel in recruiting professionals across various industries, including manufacturing, finance, consumer products, and technology.

Rankings are based on an independent survey by Forbes and Statista of hiring managers, HR professionals, job candidates, and external recruiters. The 45,600 respondents rated organizations based on their direct experiences.

"We are thrilled that for seven consecutive years, Forbes has recognized Barbachano International as one of America's Best Executive Search Firms, ranking #12 out of over 18,000 firms and for the first time to America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms list, ranking #19," said Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano, CEO of BIP. "Our talent and leadership advisors consistently deliver exceptional and lasting solutions to our customers. Our quick ascent from #155 to #12 in just seven years is based on our team's relentless drive to exceed what our clients and candidates expect: integrity, knowledgeable problem-solving, and high-quality, timely solutions. We are proud to be ranked among the best in our industry and look forward to continuing our journey to the top."

About Barbachano International

Barbachano International is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm in the Americas , focusing on diversity and multicultural target markets. BIP has 15 search practice groups, including Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Agribusiness, Medical Devices, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics & Technology. Since 1992, BIP and its affiliates have impacted the profitability of over 50% of Fortune 500 Companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with satellite offices in Florida and Mexico. As member-owners of NPAworldwide Recruitment Network, we are supported by partner offices in over 50 countries.

