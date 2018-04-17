Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy Celebrates the Legacy of Founder Barbara Pierce Bush

Mrs. Bush believed that every man, woman and child should have the opportunity to secure a better life through literacy. In 1989, this belief inspired her to establish the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, which has provided educational opportunities for Americans of all ages, in all 50 states, over the past 29 years.

Jean Becker, member of the Foundation's board of directors and chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush, shared, "Mrs. Bush was a mother first and foremost, and as such believed that the most wonderful gift she could give her children—and families across America—was a love of reading and learning."

Today, the Foundation remains committed to Mrs. Bush's vision, providing innovative programs and strategies aimed to expand access to education for all Americans. Doro Bush Koch, daughter of President George H.W. and Barbara Bush, carries on her mother's legacy as honorary chair of the Foundation.

"My favorite quote from Mrs. Bush is, 'Believe in something larger than yourself…get involved in the big ideas of your time,'" said Chris Frangione, interim CEO of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. "She believed in the power of literacy to strengthen families and our nation, now and for generations to come. Her passion for big ideas will live on through the Foundation, continuing to inspire us as we work toward literacy for all."

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Bush requested that those wishing to honor her memory do so through contributions to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. Visit www.barbarabushlegacy.org to make a memorial gift, share a tribute honoring Mrs. Bush's memory, or learn more about her incredible life and legacy. Members of the media may visit the "Press Information" area of the site to find photos, videos and other assets.

Contact: Lauren Sproull

850.562.5300

lauren.sproull@barbarabush.org

