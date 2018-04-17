Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank to be Keynote Speaker at EMRG Media's Annual New York Event Planner Expo

Jessica Stewart, vice president of marketing, EMRG Media, says they're thrilled to have Barbara Corcoran, one of the "Sharks" from ABC's hit TV show, "Shark Tank," be this year's keynote speaker.

"Corcoran is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country and is sure to motivate and inspire," Stewart says.

Corcoran will speak on October 3rd. An exclusive book signing and pre-reception is available for "All Access" ticket holders. October 2nd's speaker series will include educational sessions featuring industry leaders and a keynote session led by Colin Cowie, a well-known celebrity event planner and lifestyle guru.

These two days will provide infinite opportunities for event planners to connect with more than 3,000 event planning professionals, exhibitors and corporate decision makers from companies such as Google, Vayner Media, Barclays, Estée Lauder and Facebook.

This year, EMRG also welcomes several new exhibitors such as Visual Comet, Carey Meeting & Event Services, and A La Mode as well as past exhibitors that include SPiN, B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, propNspoon, Butter Group and NYC Flower Project.

"We're helping people to build their brand, business and increase sales. We're the premier trade show for the events, marketing and hospitality industry," Stewart says.

For more information about speaker and all access tickets, times and locations, visit: http://www.theeventplannerexpo.com/.

About EMRG Media

EMRG Media (http://www.EMRGMedia.com/) is a premier, full-service marketing, event planning and publishing firm based in Manhattan. Over the last 16 years, it's garnered public acclaim and recognition as an innovative, corporate event marketer with an impressive roster of clients. Its exclusive corporate client base includes names such as JP Morgan Chase, Blue Sky Studios, Barclays, Edelman, Condé Nast Publications, and the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Photo for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0417s2p-epexpo-300dpi.jpg

Caption: The Event Planner Expo.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barbara-corcoran-of-shark-tank-to-be-keynote-speaker-at-emrg-medias-annual-new-york-event-planner-expo-300631065.html

SOURCE EMRG Media

Related Links

http://www.EMRGMedia.com

