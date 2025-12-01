Barbara Keefe, JD Joins Boston Trust Walden as General Counsel

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company is pleased to announce that Barbara Keefe has joined the organization. She will succeed Sarah Kelly, who is retiring at the end of the 2025, as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, overseeing the Legal, Risk Management, and Compliance functions.

Ms. Keefe brings nearly three decades of industry experience. Most recently, she served as General Counsel at the Massachusetts Division of Banks, where she was the chief legal advisor. Before that, Barbara held positions at State Street, primarily within the U.S. Bank Regulatory and Legal Group, as well as at Goodwin Procter LLP.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barbara to our organization," stated Co-Chief Executive Officer Stephen Amyouny. "Her exceptional legal qualifications, robust regulatory expertise, and deep industry insight will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and success."

Barbara earned a JD cum laude from Boston University School of Law and a BA from the University of Virginia.

About Boston Trust Walden

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned organization providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. As of September 30, 2025, the firm managed $16.6 billion in client assets.

To learn more about Boston Trust Walden Company's workforce, workplace, governance, and operations, read our 2024 Company ESG Report: https://www.bostontrustwalden.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/2024-Company-ESG-Report.pdf

Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

